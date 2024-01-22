Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AIGBE, SILVIA
4797 FOREST WOOD LN Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY
905 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BONDOC, KAORIE
1433 STOCKYARD PL CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 373118499
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COLLIER-EATON, KAHLIYAH DANIELLE
5415 SCHOOL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT #212 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
COPELAND, BRIAN C
3715WESTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE
1448 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374021828
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FLANAGAN, CARMITTA ANISE
2108 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
1020 HIGHLAND AVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GENTRY, MATTHEW T
7441 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
2300 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HUGHES, BRADISHIA
2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041616
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KENNEDY, TRACIE MICHELLE
1709 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111004
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, BONNIE E
4101 WEAVER ST KNOXVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARRERO, ALEXANDER P
1751 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MARSH, JACKSON COLBY
5600 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
UNDERAGE DRINKING
RECKLESS DRIVING
PACE, SHAY L
428 BURNINGS ST TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PEREZ VELASQUEZ, RANDY ALEXIS
213 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RIPPLE, ROBERT COREY
9131 TYSON DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214326
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THOMAS, JULIAN LOWEN
4836 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161953
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VOGEL, BRANDON ALLEN
636 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WADE, RONDALE
746 W 12TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023703
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, DEMARCUS DASHUN
1910 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 381067002
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER TYLER
12291 HWY 11 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
Here are the mug shots:
|AIGBE, SILVIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BONDOC, KAORIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLLIER-EATON, KAHLIYAH DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|COPELAND, BRIAN C
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLANAGAN, CARMITTA ANISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
|
|FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GENTRY, MATTHEW T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GORE, AUSTYN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, DENNIS D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/22/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|HUGHES, BRADISHIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/12/2005
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KENNEDY, TRACIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, BONNIE E
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/29/2005
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ, NOEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MARRERO, ALEXANDER P
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/17/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MARSH, JACKSON COLBY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|PACE, SHAY L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ VELASQUEZ, RANDY ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROGERS, JAMES L
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/10/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|THOMAS, JULIAN LOWEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VOGEL, BRANDON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WADE, RONDALE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
|
|WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2024
Charge(s):
- PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|