Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIGBE, SILVIA
4797 FOREST WOOD LN Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY
905 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BONDOC, KAORIE
1433 STOCKYARD PL CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 373118499
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COLLIER-EATON, KAHLIYAH DANIELLE
5415 SCHOOL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT #212 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

COPELAND, BRIAN C
3715WESTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE
1448 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374021828
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FLANAGAN, CARMITTA ANISE
2108 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY

FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
1020 HIGHLAND AVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GENTRY, MATTHEW T
7441 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
2300 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HUGHES, BRADISHIA
2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041616
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KENNEDY, TRACIE MICHELLE
1709 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111004
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LONG, BONNIE E
4101 WEAVER ST KNOXVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARRERO, ALEXANDER P
1751 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MARSH, JACKSON COLBY
5600 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
UNDERAGE DRINKING
RECKLESS DRIVING

PACE, SHAY L
428 BURNINGS ST TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PEREZ VELASQUEZ, RANDY ALEXIS
213 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RIPPLE, ROBERT COREY
9131 TYSON DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST

SHELTON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
1038 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214326
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

THOMAS, JULIAN LOWEN
4836 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161953
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VOGEL, BRANDON ALLEN
636 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WADE, RONDALE
746 W 12TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023703
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, DEMARCUS DASHUN
1910 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 381067002
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER TYLER
12291 HWY 11 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

