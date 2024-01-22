Latest Headlines

Cookie Jar Trying To Reopen But Suffers Setback

  • Monday, January 22, 2024

The Cookie Jar, a beloved family restaurant in Dunlap which caught fire in June, 2023, is trying to reopen.

The family posted this information on Facebook:

To Our Valued Customers:

As we were hoping to be open by the end of the month, we have had some set backs. Last week during the high wind event we had some damage to our new building, and then this snow…..oh this snow.

As of now, if we can get back on track next week, we hope to be open February 20! Trust us when we tell you we are just as ready to be open as you are!!

Now let’s pray for warm weather next week and hopefully smooth sailing with our final touches!

Thank you for all the prayers during these last 7 months!

Governor Bill Lee announced he will deliver his sixth State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. CST. The joint session will take place ... more

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIGBE, SILVIA 4797 FOREST WOOD LN Chattanooga, 37343 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION ... more

