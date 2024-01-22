Cookie Jar Trying To Reopen But Suffers Setback

Work underway on the Cookie Jar The dining room at the Cookie Jar The dessert kitchen being remodeled after the fire The Cookie Jar The Cookie Jar The Cookie Jar The Cookie Jar Clean up after the fire in 2023 Cookie Jar after the fire in June Previous Next

The Cookie Jar, a beloved family restaurant in Dunlap which caught fire in June, 2023, is trying to reopen.

The family posted this information on Facebook:

To Our Valued Customers:

As we were hoping to be open by the end of the month, we have had some set backs. Last week during the high wind event we had some damage to our new building, and then this snow…..oh this snow.



As of now, if we can get back on track next week, we hope to be open February 20! Trust us when we tell you we are just as ready to be open as you are!!

Now let’s pray for warm weather next week and hopefully smooth sailing with our final touches!

Thank you for all the prayers during these last 7 months!