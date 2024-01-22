TVA Says System "Remained Reliable And Resilient" Despite Record-Breaking Power Demand

TVA officials said the Authority’s system "remained reliable and resilient" last week as bitter cold, single-digit temperatures drove power demand on the system to record-breaking levels because more electricity was needed to heat homes and businesses.

Officials said, "TVA began preparing to meet this challenge in the aftermath of Winter Storm Elliott. Since then, TVA has invested nearly $123 million and completed 3,400 winter readiness activities to harden the system and enhance reliability and resiliency at coal, gas, and hydro-electric facilities. This year, TVA will invest $120 million above regular funding levels to specifically focus on enhancing the reliability of its generation fleet."

“We started preparing for this winter immediately following Winter Storm Elliott,” said Aaron Melda, TVA Senior Vice President of Power Supply Operations. “We were focused on getting it right for the 10 million customers who depend on the power we provide. Our focus was to make the critical investments needed to meet growing electricity demand while maintaining low rates that will ensure our region’s energy security as we move to a clean energy future.”

To meet the region’s growing power demand, TVA added approximately 1400 megawatts of fast start, new natural gas units at its Paradise and Colbert plants. An additional 500 megawatts are scheduled to come online when TVA completes additional generation at its Johnsonville plant. TVA announced plans in August to invest $15 billion over the next three years to meet the region’s growth.

Officials said, "The transmission system remained stable and secure throughout the recent winter weather, TVA experienced no fuel-supply challenges, only three percent of the fleet was unavailable during peaks and technicians were able to return units to service within hours on the same day."

TVA and local power companies requested the public conserve power ahead of Wednesday’s record peak and those efforts were helpful, it was stated.

Mr. Melda said, “We are grateful to our employees, and our local power company partners, who worked around the clock. Because of their work as well as the conservation efforts of our local power companies and all the people across the region, we were able to successfully supply power to keep everyone warm and safe during these extreme winter conditions.”