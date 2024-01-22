Latest Headlines

County Schools Back On Regular Schedule On Tuesday

  • Monday, January 22, 2024

Hamilton County Schools will open on their regular schedules on Tuesday.

Buses will run their regular routes. A few routes may be affected by lingering ice. In those cases, parents will be notified.

Latest Headlines
County Schools Back On Regular Schedule On Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2024
Town Hall On McDonald Farm Will Be Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2024
TVA Says System "Remained Reliable And Resilient" Despite Record-Breaking Power Demand
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2024
Walden Town Center Group Sues Vice Mayor Schmidt For $12 Million, Alleging Undisclosed Conflict Of Interest
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2024
Former Clerk And Master Lee Akers Dies At 80
Former Clerk And Master Lee Akers Dies At 80
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2024
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Pull Through Despite No Rickea At The End
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Pull Through Despite No Rickea At The End
  • Sports
  • 1/22/2024
Breaking News
County Schools Back On Regular Schedule On Tuesday
  • 1/22/2024

Hamilton County Schools will open on their regular schedules on Tuesday. Buses will run their regular routes. A few routes may be affected by lingering ice. In those cases, parents will be ... more

TVA Says System "Remained Reliable And Resilient" Despite Record-Breaking Power Demand
  • 1/22/2024

TVA officials said the Authority’s system "remained reliable and resilient" last week as bitter cold, single-digit temperatures drove power demand on the system to record-breaking levels because ... more

Walden Town Center Group Sues Vice Mayor Schmidt For $12 Million, Alleging Undisclosed Conflict Of Interest
  • 1/22/2024

A group wanting to build a town center at the town of Walden has sued Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt, saying she had a conflict of interest on the issue and failed to disclose it. LOP, LLC filed ... more

Breaking News
Former Clerk And Master Lee Akers Dies At 80
Former Clerk And Master Lee Akers Dies At 80
  • 1/22/2024
Police Blotter: Women At Arby’s Says Another Woman Spit On Her; Unknown Men Want Inside Residence
  • 1/22/2024
Cookie Jar Trying To Reopen But Suffers Setback
  • 1/22/2024
Governor Lee To Deliver 6th State Of The State Address Feb. 5
  • 1/22/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 1/22/2024
Opinion
Thank You To The Wreath Volunteers
  • 1/22/2024
Jerry Summers: Big Legal Elephant In The Room
Jerry Summers: Big Legal Elephant In The Room
  • 1/22/2024
Don't Close Moccasin Bend Hospital
  • 1/22/2024
Approve This Stadium
  • 1/22/2024
Leadership Elevates
  • 1/22/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Pull Through Despite No Rickea At The End
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Pull Through Despite No Rickea At The End
  • 1/22/2024
UTC Men Win 81-74 At SoCon Foe ETSU
  • 1/21/2024
Randy Smith: Vitello Taking Advantage Of The Transfer Portal
Randy Smith: Vitello Taking Advantage Of The Transfer Portal
  • 1/22/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Lady Vols Prevail Over Commodores, 73-64
  • 1/22/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Marian J King Designs Are Stylish And Will Last A Lifetime
  • 1/22/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About School Sites, Political Voices, And Pet Miracles
  • 1/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Not Abner Doubleday?
Jerry Summers: Not Abner Doubleday?
  • 1/22/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/22/2024
PCS February Meeting To Feature Barry Spruce
  • 1/22/2024
Entertainment
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 4
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 4
  • 1/22/2024
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
  • 1/19/2024
Anchor Kay Blevins Switching From Morning To Night On WDEF-TV
Anchor Kay Blevins Switching From Morning To Night On WDEF-TV
  • 1/19/2024
August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” Presented At Chattanooga Theatre Centre This February
August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” Presented At Chattanooga Theatre Centre This February
  • 1/19/2024
Best of Grizzard - Flamingo Pink Paradise
Best of Grizzard - Flamingo Pink Paradise
  • 1/19/2024
Opinion
Thank You To The Wreath Volunteers
  • 1/22/2024
Jerry Summers: Big Legal Elephant In The Room
Jerry Summers: Big Legal Elephant In The Room
  • 1/22/2024
Don't Close Moccasin Bend Hospital
  • 1/22/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Mechanical Breakdowns Hamper Recycling Collections
  • 1/22/2024
Chattanooga Awarded $500,000 Grant For South Chattanooga, East Lake Economic Opportunity Priming
  • 1/22/2024
Gas Prices Drop 4.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 1/22/2024
Real Estate
New Home Construction In Walker County Grew At A Record Pace In 2023
New Home Construction In Walker County Grew At A Record Pace In 2023
  • 1/22/2024
232 Apartment Units Planned At Lee Highway, Highway 153
  • 1/20/2024
60-Unit Cottage Courts Planned In Alton Park By Collier Development
  • 1/20/2024
Student Scene
Major Gift Fuels Education Program At National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center, Announcement Of 2024 Teacher Fellows
Major Gift Fuels Education Program At National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center, Announcement Of 2024 Teacher Fellows
  • 1/22/2024
Community Pitch Competition At Cleveland State Set For March 5
  • 1/22/2024
Bryan College Clara Ward School Of Nursing Hosts Inaugural BSN White Coat Ceremony
Bryan College Clara Ward School Of Nursing Hosts Inaugural BSN White Coat Ceremony
  • 1/22/2024
Living Well
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Invites Area Nonprofits To Apply For 2024-25 Funding
  • 1/22/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation Seniors Got Talent Best Of The Best Contest Ends Jan. 31
Morning Pointe Foundation Seniors Got Talent Best Of The Best Contest Ends Jan. 31
  • 1/22/2024
Color Chattanooga Pink! Week Is Jan. 20-27
Color Chattanooga Pink! Week Is Jan. 20-27
  • 1/19/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
General Jackson Showboat Offers Valentine's Day Cruise
  • 1/16/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Bob Tamasy: Self-Help Isn't A Biblical Benchmark
Bob Tamasy: Self-Help Isn't A Biblical Benchmark
  • 1/18/2024
"God's Presence Brings Help And Hope" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/17/2024
Obituaries
Emma Joanne Grogan Harmon
Emma Joanne Grogan Harmon
  • 1/22/2024
Samuel Lee Akers
Samuel Lee Akers
  • 1/22/2024
Doris Ann Sedman Giles
Doris Ann Sedman Giles
  • 1/22/2024
Area Obituaries
Johnson, Paula Ann (South Pittsburg)
Johnson, Paula Ann (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/22/2024
Price, Patricia Jean "Pat" (South Pittsburg)
Price, Patricia Jean "Pat" (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/22/2024
Haskew, Ernest "Ernie" Glenn (South Pittsburg)
Haskew, Ernest "Ernie" Glenn (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/22/2024