1 Person Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Monday evening.

The crash was at approximately 6 p.m. at the entrance to the Walnut Run subdivision.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the accident.

One of the persons involved was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The name of the deceased is being withheld until the next-of-kin is notified.

The HCSO Traffic Unit responded to the scene and is conducing the crash investigation.