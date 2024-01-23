Latest Headlines

Matt Covey Is New Head Of School For Chattanooga Christian School

  Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Matt Covey
Matt Covey

Matt Covey has been named the next Head of School for Chattanooga Christian School, effective July 1.

For the last five years, Mr. Covey has been serving as Head of School at Denver Christian School, a Preschool through 12th grade Christian school in the Reformed tradition located in Denver, Colorado.

He began his career as a Middle School Bible/History Teacher, Coach, and Athletic Director at Oskaloosa Christian School in his native state of Iowa before serving a 17-year tenure at Sioux Falls Christian Schools, where he last served as Elementary Principal. Under his leadership, Denver Christian School increased enrollment, developed new sources of donor funding, and developed a strategic roadmap.

Mr. Covey was selected from an extensive list of candidates in a nationwide search conducted by Laura Coverstone and Ed Poff of JobfitMatters.

Officials said, "Matt Covey is known for his uncompromising commitment to remaining anchored in the historic theologically Reformed foundations at schools where he has served as well as his ability to work with a team of people to accomplish goals that are connected to the school’s core values. He is well-respected among his peers for creating a culture where students and faculty thrive and for his proven leadership through challenging times."   He holds an Ed.S in District Level Leadership, Master of Early Literacy, Master of Educational Leadership, and Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from the University of Sioux Falls.

He is married to Charissa, and they have four children: Quin, Charles, Marlowe, and Campbell.

About the upcoming transition, Mr. Covey commented, “My family and I are drawn to CCS because it is evident that they are working towards having a significant impact on not only the families they serve but the Chattanooga community at large. This is the essence of Reformed Christian education, which is to make Christ preeminent within every square inch that He holds us responsible for developing (Colossians 1:18).”

Q: TELL US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT YOUR BACKGROUND. WHERE DID YOU GROW UP?
A:I grew upa “farm kid” with my four brothers in a small farming town in northwest Iowa called Hull. I went to Hull Christian Grade School and Hull Western Christian High School before studying education at the University of Sioux Fallsin Sioux Falls, SD where I played baseball. I received my post bachelor degrees from the University of Sioux Falls as well.

Q: WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR FREE TIME?
A:I enjoy attending my kids’ activities and school activities in general, even if my kids aren’t involved. I like to read and keep up on current events. My only hobbies are golfing and singing. My handicap is as equally elevated as is my love for the sport.

Q: WHO DO YOU ROOT FOR?
A:I am a die-hard Iowa Hawkeyes fan and have been for 40 years. Strategically, it allows me to stay neutral in SEC territory.?? My wife roots for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. We have a niece who will play basketball at South Dakota State next year.

Q: ANY OTHER FUN FACTS YOU'D LIKE TO SHARE?
I went to college with and played college baseball with Kalen DeBoer (the new University of Alabama head football coach) at the University of Sioux Falls. Also, my wife played college basketball with his wife, Nicole DeBoer (nee Tendler) at Augustana Universityin Sioux Falls, SD. Not to worry though, Vols fans. We love the DeBoers, but we don’t love Bama.

Q: HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN MARRIED?
A:Charissa and I have been married for almost 19 years.

Q: HOW OLD ARE YOUR CHILDREN?
A:Quin (10th-grade daughter), Charles (8th-grade son), Marlowe (6th-grade daughter), and Campbell (4th-grade daughter)

Q: WILL ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN ATTEND CCS?
A:Absolutely.

Q: WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO ABOUT MOVING TO CHATTANOOGA?
A:We appreciate the beauty of the river valley, the size of the city, and the general politeness of southern people. Charissa and I both grew up in the upper midwest where it’s cold most of the time, so we are looking forward to the more mild climate in Tennessee.

Q: WHAT DREW YOU TO CCS?
A:We were drawn to CCS because it is evident that the CCS community is working toward having a significant impact not only on the families they serve but also the Chattanooga community at large. This is the essence of Reformed Christian education, which is to make Christ preeminent (Colossians 1:18) within every square inch He holds us responsible for developing.

Q: WHAT EXCITED YOU ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE SCHOOL?
A:The Christ-centered focus within the most recent strategic plan makes me excited for the future of CCS. CCS continues to focus on the development of what makes the school unique, which is a desire to help young people develop a deeper understanding of their Creator, His creation, and their role within it. I’m also excited to work alongside the CCS team that has the talent to keep the school moving forward.

Q: WHAT ARE YOUR TOP PRIORITIES AS THE NEW HEAD OF SCHOOL?
A:1. Executing the most recent strategic plan with the board, leadership, and staff in the areas of academic culture and discipleship and community building while utilizing a balance of both creativity and precision
2. Connecting with the staff, students, and families of CCS
3. Assessing and developing a plan to meet the capital needs of a thriving Christian school

Q: HOW WOULD YOUR CURRENT COLLEAGUES DESCRIBE YOU?
A:Collaborative, diligent, passionate, and loves the underdog

Q: IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE THE CCS COMMUNITY TO KNOW ABOUT YOU OR YOUR FAMILY?
A:We are just excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of continuing the good work God has already started at CCS.

Matt Covey and family
Matt Covey and family
