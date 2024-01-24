Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL

1207 SPRINGBORROW DRIVE FLINT, 48532

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRACEY, LADELLA R

2401 E 14TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE

4704 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH



BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

6804 CHISWICK DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212562

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURROWS, JULIUS JAMARLON

7649 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC

7710 LEE HWY OOLETEWAH, 37342

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE

108 FERGUSON ST TRENTON, 307522103

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



CHRISTIAN, ALEXIS HALEY

4409 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COONROD, RICKY JEROME

1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



COOPER, KAMIESHA

7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COX, KALEB MATTHEW

1578 NORTH GOOSEBERRY LEAF, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, CAMERON LEBRON

1900 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP

5535 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



GREEN, LINDA LOUISE

2401 E14TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE

2010 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064231

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY

148 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

(VOP) POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

(VOP) OPEN CONTAINER LAW



HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD

128 10TH AVENUE NW WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ISREAL, JOSIAH MICHAEL

2714 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062538

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, CURTIS LAMONT

1312 GROVE ST APT 1312 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOSEPH, JUANE JAMES

7921 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



KINAMORE, DONTAE LADARRIUS

3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON

4056 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161803

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MILLER, PATRICA ANNE

5085 LAMONTVILLE RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING



MORALES, HECTOR

312 SOUTH LYERLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PENN, LONTIA DARNELL

3822 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN

9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER

2511 HUNT HEIGHTS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793037

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA

910 EAST 8TH STEET APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RUSSELL, ANDREA MICHELLE

11260 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTSANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSONTAY, CELSO C3826 HADEN LANE APT. A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STREBECK, IAN DANIEL8747 GABLE CROSIING CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TERRELL, DAVONTE CLEMENTA4743 RUBY RED DRIVE APT308 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVINES, MONTRELL LEE7700 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, JAHI A3532 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062423Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON603 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYWOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE1013 HICKERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRACEY, LADELLA R

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/18/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 04/13/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COOPER, KAMIESHA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, KALEB MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/02/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, CAMERON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/07/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S GREEN, LINDA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/26/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

(VOP) POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

(VOP) OPEN CONTAINER LAW HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/09/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ISREAL, JOSIAH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/21/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, CURTIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/29/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOSEPH, JUANE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/01/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE KINAMORE, DONTAE LADARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MILLER, PATRICA ANNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/16/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING PENN, LONTIA DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/28/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RUSSELL, ANDREA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT SONTAY, CELSO C

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TERRELL, DAVONTE CLEMENTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/20/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VINES, MONTRELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JAHI A

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/10/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/16/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



