Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRACEY, LADELLA R
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
|
|BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/18/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 04/13/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|COOPER, KAMIESHA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COX, KALEB MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVANS, CAMERON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|GREEN, LINDA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- (VOP) OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/09/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ISREAL, JOSIAH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/21/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, CURTIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOSEPH, JUANE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|KINAMORE, DONTAE LADARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MILLER, PATRICA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
|
|PENN, LONTIA DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, ANDREA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|SONTAY, CELSO C
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TERRELL, DAVONTE CLEMENTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VINES, MONTRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, JAHI A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/10/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/16/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|