Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL 
1207 SPRINGBORROW DRIVE FLINT, 48532 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRACEY, LADELLA R 
2401 E 14TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE 
4704 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME 
6804 CHISWICK DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212562 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURROWS, JULIUS JAMARLON 
7649 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC 
7710 LEE HWY OOLETEWAH, 37342 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE 
108 FERGUSON ST TRENTON, 307522103 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CHRISTIAN, ALEXIS HALEY 
4409 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COONROD, RICKY JEROME 
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

COOPER, KAMIESHA 
7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, KALEB MATTHEW 
1578 NORTH GOOSEBERRY LEAF, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, CAMERON LEBRON 
1900 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP 
5535 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

GREEN, LINDA LOUISE 
2401 E14TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE 
2010 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064231 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY 
148 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
(VOP) POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
(VOP) OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD 
128 10TH AVENUE NW WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ISREAL, JOSIAH MICHAEL 
2714 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062538 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, CURTIS LAMONT 
1312 GROVE ST APT 1312 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOSEPH, JUANE JAMES 
7921 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

KINAMORE, DONTAE LADARRIUS 
3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON 
4056 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161803 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MILLER, PATRICA ANNE 
5085 LAMONTVILLE RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING

MORALES, HECTOR 
312 SOUTH LYERLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PENN, LONTIA DARNELL 
3822 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN 
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER 
2511 HUNT HEIGHTS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793037 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA 
910 EAST 8TH STEET APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RUSSELL, ANDREA MICHELLE 
11260 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SONTAY, CELSO C 
3826 HADEN LANE APT. A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STREBECK, IAN DANIEL 
8747 GABLE CROSIING CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TERRELL, DAVONTE CLEMENTA 
4743 RUBY RED DRIVE APT308 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VINES, MONTRELL LEE 
7700 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JAHI A 
3532 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062423 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO 
6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON 
603 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
1013 HICKERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRACEY, LADELLA R
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/18/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 04/13/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COOPER, KAMIESHA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, KALEB MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, CAMERON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
GREEN, LINDA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HILTON, CHRISTOPHER JAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • (VOP) OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/09/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ISREAL, JOSIAH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/21/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, CURTIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOSEPH, JUANE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
KINAMORE, DONTAE LADARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MILLER, PATRICA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
PENN, LONTIA DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ROBERTS, YASMINE LACTYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUSSELL, ANDREA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
SONTAY, CELSO C
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TERRELL, DAVONTE CLEMENTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VINES, MONTRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, JAHI A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/10/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/16/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




