Water Company Works Through Night To Fix Major Water Main Break

Tennessee American Water Company crews worked through the night to repair a major water main break that shut off water to all of Lookout Valley and parts of St. Elmo.

It was first estimated that it would be fixed by 5 p.m. That was moved back to 10 p.m. and beyond.

The water company told customers on Wednesday morning:

The repairs on the main breaks which occurred on Tuesday affecting the Lookout Valley and St. Elmo areas have been completed and water has been restored throughout the night. A few streets on higher elevations could still experience low water pressure this morning but this is temporary. If impacted customers experience discolored water from air, they should run a COLD tap for a few minutes until it runs clear.

We appreciate your understanding as we safely completed the repair.