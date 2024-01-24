Latest Headlines

Water Company Works Through Night To Fix Major Water Main Break

  • Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Tennessee American Water Company crews worked through the night to repair a major water main break that shut off water to all of Lookout Valley and parts of St. Elmo.

It was first estimated that it would be fixed by 5 p.m. That was moved back to 10 p.m. and beyond.

The water company told customers on Wednesday morning:

The repairs on the main breaks which occurred on Tuesday affecting the Lookout Valley and St. Elmo areas have been completed and water has been restored throughout the night.  A few streets on higher elevations could still experience low water pressure this morning but this is temporary.  If impacted customers experience discolored water from air, they should run a COLD tap for a few minutes until it runs clear.

We appreciate your understanding as we safely completed the repair.

Latest Headlines
Water Company Works Through Night To Fix Major Water Main Break
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2024
Police Blotter: Man Thinks He Hears People In His Attic; Police Deal With Many Abandoned Vehicles
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, January 23rd
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2024
Lee Men Win Big Over Voorhees College
  • Sports
  • 1/23/2024
Maryville Runs Past Scots 77-55
  • Sports
  • 1/23/2024
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Police Blotter: Man Thinks He Hears People In His Attic; Police Deal With Many Abandoned Vehicles
  • 1/24/2024

A man on Live Oak Lane told police he had heard footsteps in his attic. He said he had allowed a couple to stay at his residence for some time as they were without a place to stay, living out ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL 1207 SPRINGBORROW DRIVE FLINT, 48532 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for ... more

Breaking News
Sheriff's Office Defends Arrest Of Brother Of Councilwoman Coonrod; She Condemns It; Arrest Video Goes Viral
Sheriff's Office Defends Arrest Of Brother Of Councilwoman Coonrod; She Condemns It; Arrest Video Goes Viral
  • 1/23/2024
Stolen Vehicle Discovered Outside County Courts Building
Stolen Vehicle Discovered Outside County Courts Building
  • 1/23/2024
Man Charged With Murder After Driveway Dispute On S. Lyerly Street
Man Charged With Murder After Driveway Dispute On S. Lyerly Street
  • 1/23/2024
Signal Mountain Still Pondering Bicycle And Pedestrian Plan
  • 1/23/2024
1 Person Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
  • 1/23/2024
Opinion
County Mayor Wamp: A Better Deal For Taxpayers In Stadium Negotiation
  • 1/23/2024
Funding The Stadium Is A Step Into The Future
  • 1/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
  • 1/24/2024
Deeply Troubling? I Agree
  • 1/23/2024
Where Did All The Water Go? - And Response
  • 1/23/2024
Sports
Mocs Hoops Travels To Wofford Wednesday
  • 1/23/2024
Lee Men Win Big Over Voorhees College
  • 1/23/2024
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Pull Through Despite No Rickea At The End
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Pull Through Despite No Rickea At The End
  • 1/22/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Maryville Runs Past Scots 77-55
  • 1/23/2024
Happenings
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
  • 1/23/2024
Blue And White/Chai Nite Is Feb. 10 At Jewish Cultural Center
  • 1/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Did You Know? Clawbacks
Jerry Summers: Did You Know? Clawbacks
  • 1/24/2024
"Playing With Fire" Demonstration At In-Town Gallery Jan. 27
"Playing With Fire" Demonstration At In-Town Gallery Jan. 27
  • 1/23/2024
Life With Ferris: Marian J King Designs Are Stylish And Will Last A Lifetime
  • 1/22/2024
Entertainment
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
  • 1/23/2024
Improv Chattanooga Welcomes Jason Parker As New Executive Director
  • 1/23/2024
Best of Grizzard - Homeless Beggars
Best of Grizzard - Homeless Beggars
  • 1/23/2024
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 4
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 4
  • 1/22/2024
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
  • 1/19/2024
Opinion
County Mayor Wamp: A Better Deal For Taxpayers In Stadium Negotiation
  • 1/23/2024
Funding The Stadium Is A Step Into The Future
  • 1/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
  • 1/24/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Sheriff's Office Transport Van Involved In Minor Traffic Accident
  • 1/23/2024
Recycling Pickup Delays Continue Through The Week
  • 1/23/2024
Collegedale Police Report For Jan. 23
  • 1/24/2024
Real Estate
CNE Planning 2 Projects With Affordable Housing Units At Mill Town, Lyerly; Seek PILOTs
CNE Planning 2 Projects With Affordable Housing Units At Mill Town, Lyerly; Seek PILOTs
  • 1/23/2024
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/23/2024
Rhett Bentley Rejoins Thrive Regional Partnership As Chief Communications Officer
Rhett Bentley Rejoins Thrive Regional Partnership As Chief Communications Officer
  • 1/24/2024
Student Scene
UTC, NSF, Amazon Web Services & ITS America Join In Spurring Smart Transportation Innovation
UTC, NSF, Amazon Web Services & ITS America Join In Spurring Smart Transportation Innovation
  • 1/23/2024
Illuminate: Arts And Faith Conference To Be Held At Southern Adventist University
Illuminate: Arts And Faith Conference To Be Held At Southern Adventist University
  • 1/23/2024
Sandra Godsey – From Student To Dean
Sandra Godsey – From Student To Dean
  • 1/23/2024
Living Well
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Chessie Mooney As Vice President Of Business Development
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Chessie Mooney As Vice President Of Business Development
  • 1/23/2024
"For The Good" Luncheon And Charity Auction For VIM Is March 6
"For The Good" Luncheon And Charity Auction For VIM Is March 6
  • 1/23/2024
Cempa Community Care Welcomes Alma Estrada To Board Of Directors
Cempa Community Care Welcomes Alma Estrada To Board Of Directors
  • 1/23/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Bob Tamasy: Self-Help Isn't A Biblical Benchmark
Bob Tamasy: Self-Help Isn't A Biblical Benchmark
  • 1/18/2024
"God's Presence Brings Help And Hope" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/17/2024
Obituaries
Sarah Hill Newman
Sarah Hill Newman
  • 1/23/2024
Frank Jerome Ward, Jr.
Frank Jerome Ward, Jr.
  • 1/23/2024
Mary Lynn Hammond
Mary Lynn Hammond
  • 1/23/2024
Area Obituaries
Stanfill, Tommye Kaye (Jasper)
Stanfill, Tommye Kaye (Jasper)
  • 1/23/2024
Miller, Carla Ann Lay (Athens)
Miller, Carla Ann Lay (Athens)
  • 1/23/2024
Patton, Elizabeth Jane (Cleveland)
Patton, Elizabeth Jane (Cleveland)
  • 1/23/2024