Petition Asks Ouster Of Walden Vice Mayor

  • Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A petition in Circuit Court asks the ouster of Walden Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt on grounds that she allegedly violated conflict of interest codes and allegedly committed fraud in connection with a town center project.

A lawsuit filed the day before says Vice Mayor Schmidt has an interest in a lease to Pruett's Grocery that should have been disclosed when she was not supportive of a large new grocery at the planned town center.

The petition said her actions will cause the town of Walden to lose substantial tax revenues it would have received from the town center.

Planners of the town center said the project needed at least 30,000 square feet for the anchor grocery store. Vice Mayor Schmidt voted in favor of allowing 15,000 square feet.

Those signing the ouster petition included Wilbourne Markham, Constance Markham, Raymond Finnell, Carol Burns, Jack Burns, Leah Heather Gallant, Thomas Grady Gallant III, Louis Ziebold, May Ziebold, Thomas Connor and Francis Collins Connor.  

Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
Randy Smith: Fant Returns To Boyd Buchanan
  • 1/24/2024
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
  • 1/23/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Did You Know? Clawbacks
  • 1/24/2024
"Playing With Fire" Demonstration At In-Town Gallery Jan. 27
  • 1/23/2024
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
  • 1/23/2024
CNE Planning 2 Projects With Affordable Housing Units At Mill Town, Lyerly; Seek PILOTs
  • 1/23/2024
Debora Mae Barnes
  • 1/24/2024
Betty Willdean Fogg Smith
  • 1/24/2024
James Courtenay James
  • 1/24/2024
Davis, Robert Edward "Bob" (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2024
Steele, Julie Roberts (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2024
Overton, Millie Bernice "Hopper" Burgess (Dalton)
  • 1/24/2024