Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BERRY, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|BOARDMAN, APRIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ENGRAM, ZACHARY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/01/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|GRINER, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JORDAN, TERRELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|LEWIS, TAKEYAH MONEI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|MCCAULEY, THOMAS DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCKELVIN, DORIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MENDEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CO
|
|NICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
|
|OGLESBY, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARRIS, NICOLE A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
|
|PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/23/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SEIFERT, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/17/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/28/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SNIPES, WILLIAM A
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/08/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALTON, BYRON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WILLIAMS, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- SPEEDING
|
|WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
|