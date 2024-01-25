Latest Headlines

BERRY, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BOARDMAN, APRIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ENGRAM, ZACHARY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/01/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GRINER, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JORDAN, TERRELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
LEWIS, TAKEYAH MONEI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
MCCAULEY, THOMAS DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKELVIN, DORIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MENDEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CO
NICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
OGLESBY, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • STALKING
PARRIS, NICOLE A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/23/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEIFERT, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/17/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/28/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNIPES, WILLIAM A
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/08/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTON, BYRON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • SPEEDING
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR




