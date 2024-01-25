Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BERRY, JOSHUA ADAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION BOARDMAN, APRIL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/07/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ENGRAM, ZACHARY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/05/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/23/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/01/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION GRINER, MICHAEL TODD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JORDAN, TERRELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

LEWIS, TAKEYAH MONEI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) MCCAULEY, THOMAS DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/09/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCKELVIN, DORIAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MENDEZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/18/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CO NICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION OGLESBY, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

STALKING PARRIS, NICOLE A

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/21/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/23/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) QUARLES, TERRI KASHA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/20/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEIFERT, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/17/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/28/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNIPES, WILLIAM A

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/08/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTON, BYRON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WEATHERBY, ANDREW T

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILLIAMS, JENNIFER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR



