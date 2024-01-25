Latest Headlines

CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute

  • Thursday, January 25, 2024
Derek Bullard
Derek Bullard
Derek Bullard, the president and CEO of Siskin Children's Institute, has announced his retirement. Mr. Bullard looks forward to spending time with family and continuing his board service with other non-profits in the Chattanooga region.

"Under Mr. Bullard's leadership, the organization experienced a period of tremendous growth, including opening a second developmental-behavioral clinic in Nashville, launching both Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy and Pediatric Feeding Therapy programs and helping increase the number of children served from 2,500 in 2019 to more than 7,000 children annually in 2023," officials said.


"The success and growth of Siskin Children's Institute while Derek has been the leader are evident not only in the number of children and families served, but also in the expansion of the services offered and the innovative and effective ways these programs are delivered. As a result of his positive influence, he has created a solid foundation on which the next CEO can continue to build." said Dr. Valerie Rutledge, Siskin Children's Institute board chair.

Board Vice-Chair Alan Cates added, " Derek provided extraordinary executive leadership during a time of difficult decisions for Siskin Children’s Institute, doing so with grace and patience under challenging circumstances."

The board of directors has assembled a search committee to recruit Mr. Bullard's replacement to ensure a smooth transition.

"A highlight of my time as CEO has been to witness firsthand the positive impact Siskin Children's Institute has on families throughout the region. I've been blessed to work with our wonderful staff and board of directors and have made many lifelong friends in the community. I'm confident that under our leadership team and board guidance, Siskin Children's Institute will continue to thrive," said Mr. Bullard.

"Siskin Children's Institute wishes Derek Bullard well in his future endeavors and expresses gratitude for his leadership," officials said.
Latest Headlines
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2024
Police Blotter: Man Throws Siblings' Items In The Yard After Finding Them Fornicating; Officers Try To Help Man Stumbling Through Traffic
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2024
Signal Mountain's Landyn Sanders Named DI Mr. Bowler
Signal Mountain's Landyn Sanders Named DI Mr. Bowler
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2024
UTC Men Win 79-65 At Wofford: Mocs Improve To 5-2 In Conference Play
  • Sports
  • 1/24/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, January 24th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/24/2024
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Police Blotter: Man Throws Siblings' Items In The Yard After Finding Them Fornicating; Officers Try To Help Man Stumbling Through Traffic
  • 1/25/2024

On Hollyberry Lane, officers responded to a disorder between a man and two unknown people who had fled the scene upon police arrival. A neighbor said that the man was screaming at the two who ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374024704 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
County Commission Approves School Maintenance Projects
  • 1/24/2024
Petition Asks Ouster Of Walden Vice Mayor
  • 1/24/2024
Water Company Works Through Night To Fix Major Water Main Break
  • 1/24/2024
Police Blotter: Man Thinks He Hears People In His Attic; Police Deal With Many Abandoned Vehicles
  • 1/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2024
Opinion
More Questions About The Southside Stadium Project
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
  • 1/24/2024
Conflicting Information About Donating Blood - And Response
  • 1/24/2024
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
  • 1/24/2024
A New Stadium Is A No Brainer - And Response
  • 1/24/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
UTC Men Win 79-65 At Wofford: Mocs Improve To 5-2 In Conference Play
  • 1/24/2024
Red Wolves Welcome Stefan Cvetanovic To 2024 Squad
  • 1/24/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Lee's Kassen, Cavanaugh, Theron Named Track and Field Athletes Of The Week
  • 1/24/2024
Happenings
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
  • 1/23/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Did You Know? Clawbacks
Jerry Summers: Did You Know? Clawbacks
  • 1/24/2024
"Playing With Fire" Demonstration At In-Town Gallery Jan. 27
"Playing With Fire" Demonstration At In-Town Gallery Jan. 27
  • 1/23/2024
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Honors Music Education Icons Edmonia Simmons And Everett O'Neal
  • 1/25/2024
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
  • 1/23/2024
Improv Chattanooga Welcomes Jason Parker As New Executive Director
  • 1/23/2024
Best of Grizzard - Homeless Beggars
Best of Grizzard - Homeless Beggars
  • 1/23/2024
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 4
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 4
  • 1/22/2024
Opinion
More Questions About The Southside Stadium Project
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
  • 1/24/2024
Conflicting Information About Donating Blood - And Response
  • 1/24/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
Chattanooga Becomes Latest Home For New Top Rail Fence Location In Tennessee
  • 1/24/2024
Covenant Logistics Reports Second-Best Adjusted Earnings For Fourth Quarter
  • 1/24/2024
Real Estate
CNE Planning 2 Projects With Affordable Housing Units At Mill Town, Lyerly; Seek PILOTs
CNE Planning 2 Projects With Affordable Housing Units At Mill Town, Lyerly; Seek PILOTs
  • 1/23/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
  • 1/25/2024
Firm Selected To Find Next Director Of Cleveland Schools
  • 1/24/2024
UTC, NSF, Amazon Web Services & ITS America Join In Spurring Smart Transportation Innovation
UTC, NSF, Amazon Web Services & ITS America Join In Spurring Smart Transportation Innovation
  • 1/23/2024
Living Well
Cyberattack Impacts Radiology 569,000 Patients
  • 1/24/2024
Dangerous Winter Weather Intensifying Emergency Blood Shortage
  • 1/24/2024
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Chessie Mooney As Vice President Of Business Development
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Chessie Mooney As Vice President Of Business Development
  • 1/23/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Debora Mae Barnes
Debora Mae Barnes
  • 1/24/2024
Betty Willdean Fogg Smith
Betty Willdean Fogg Smith
  • 1/24/2024
James Courtenay James
James Courtenay James
  • 1/24/2024
Area Obituaries
Davis, Robert Edward "Bob" (Cleveland)
Davis, Robert Edward "Bob" (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2024
Steele, Julie Roberts (Cleveland)
Steele, Julie Roberts (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2024
Overton, Millie Bernice "Hopper" Burgess (Dalton)
Overton, Millie Bernice "Hopper" Burgess (Dalton)
  • 1/24/2024