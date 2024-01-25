CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute

Derek Bullard, the president and CEO of Siskin Children's Institute, has announced his retirement. Mr. Bullard looks forward to spending time with family and continuing his board service with other non-profits in the Chattanooga region."Under Mr. Bullard's leadership, the organization experienced a period of tremendous growth, including opening a second developmental-behavioral clinic in Nashville, launching both Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy and Pediatric Feeding Therapy programs and helping increase the number of children served from 2,500 in 2019 to more than 7,000 children annually in 2023," officials said."The success and growth of Siskin Children's Institute while Derek has been the leader are evident not only in the number of children and families served, but also in the expansion of the services offered and the innovative and effective ways these programs are delivered. As a result of his positive influence, he has created a solid foundation on which the next CEO can continue to build." said Dr. Valerie Rutledge, Siskin Children's Institute board chair.Board Vice-Chair Alan Cates added, " Derek provided extraordinary executive leadership during a time of difficult decisions for Siskin Children’s Institute, doing so with grace and patience under challenging circumstances."The board of directors has assembled a search committee to recruit Mr. Bullard's replacement to ensure a smooth transition."A highlight of my time as CEO has been to witness firsthand the positive impact Siskin Children's Institute has on families throughout the region. I've been blessed to work with our wonderful staff and board of directors and have made many lifelong friends in the community. I'm confident that under our leadership team and board guidance, Siskin Children's Institute will continue to thrive," said Mr. Bullard."Siskin Children's Institute wishes Derek Bullard well in his future endeavors and expresses gratitude for his leadership," officials said.