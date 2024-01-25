Precept Ministries Selling Its 36.5-Acre Campus On Noah Reid Road

Previous Next

Precept Ministries is selling its 36.5-acre campus on Noah Reid Road.

The longtime Christian ministry has been at the site off Shallowford Road for all of its 53-year history.

David Arthur, son of Precept founders Jack and Kay Arthur, said, "We are selling the property solely because we no longer have need for the event-based campus (conferences, camps, etc.).

'It’s a stewardship issue for us. The ministry is doing great, no downsizing or anything of that type. Precept is laser- focused on producing quality Bible Study Resources so we no longer need housing, classrooms, auditorium and TV/Radio studios."

The property is fenced and gated with 94,519± square feet of multi-use office, distribution, production and living space. It includes four commercial buildings, one of which is an auditorium that can hold up to 250 people. The building at the east end of the campus is a fully operational TV/Radio broadcast center. The campus also has a 14,649± square foot warehouse.



The Kinser/Administration building is 37,365± square feet and has 29 offices, two conference rooms, five dining rooms, a banquet room and an operational commercial kitchen with two walk-in freezers.



The campus has three individual homes, along with two dorm houses.

NAI Charter is handling the sale.