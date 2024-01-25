Latest Headlines

Precept Ministries Selling Its 36.5-Acre Campus On Noah Reid Road

  • Thursday, January 25, 2024

Precept Ministries is selling its 36.5-acre campus on Noah Reid Road.

The longtime Christian ministry has been at the site off Shallowford Road for all of its 53-year history.

David Arthur, son of Precept founders Jack and Kay Arthur, said, "We are selling the property solely because we no longer have need for the event-based campus (conferences, camps, etc.).

'It’s a stewardship issue for us. The ministry is doing great, no downsizing or anything of that type. Precept is laser- focused on producing quality Bible Study Resources so we no longer need housing, classrooms, auditorium and TV/Radio studios."

The property is fenced and gated with 94,519± square feet of multi-use office, distribution, production and living space. It includes four commercial buildings, one of which is an auditorium that can hold up to 250 people. The building at the east end of the campus is a fully operational TV/Radio broadcast center. The campus also has a 14,649± square foot warehouse.

The Kinser/Administration building is 37,365± square feet and has 29 offices, two conference rooms, five dining rooms, a banquet room and an operational commercial kitchen with two walk-in freezers.

The campus has three individual homes, along with two dorm houses.

NAI Charter is handling the sale.

Latest Headlines
Lee Baseball Picked Third In GSC Pre-Season Poll
  • Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Moc Athletes Named Academic All-Southern Conference
  • Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Precept Ministries Selling Its 36.5-Acre Campus On Noah Reid Road
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2024
Staff Member At Brown Middle School Struck; Driver Is Arrested
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2024
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
  • Sports
  • 1/25/2024
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2024
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 1/25/2024

Derek Bullard, the president and CEO of Siskin Children's Institute, has announced his retirement. Officials said, "Mr. Bullard looks forward to spending time with family and continuing his ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374024704 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
County Commission Approves School Maintenance Projects
  • 1/24/2024
Petition Asks Ouster Of Walden Vice Mayor
  • 1/24/2024
County Commission Okays 650 New Building Lots At Soddy Daisy
  • 1/24/2024
Wamp Says Money Was Pulled From Urban League Because Of Unusual Purchases
  • 1/24/2024
Water Company Works Through Night To Fix Major Water Main Break
  • 1/24/2024
Opinion
More Questions About The Southside Stadium Project
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
  • 1/24/2024
A Childcare Solution For Educators
  • 1/25/2024
Conflicting Information About Donating Blood - And Response
  • 1/24/2024
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
  • 1/24/2024
Sports
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
  • 1/25/2024
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
UTC Men Win 79-65 At Wofford: Mocs Improve To 5-2 In Conference Play
  • 1/24/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Lee Baseball Picked Third In GSC Pre-Season Poll
  • 1/25/2024
Happenings
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
Adam Parker Smith's Sarcophagi Is At UTC
  • 1/23/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 1/25/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Announces 2024 Schedule Of SAFE And Other Conservation Days
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Honors Music Education Icons Edmonia Simmons And Everett O'Neal
  • 1/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/25/2024
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
PAL Of Chattanooga Presents Their Annual Showcase Jan. 28
  • 1/23/2024
Improv Chattanooga Welcomes Jason Parker As New Executive Director
  • 1/23/2024
Best of Grizzard - Homeless Beggars
Best of Grizzard - Homeless Beggars
  • 1/23/2024
Opinion
More Questions About The Southside Stadium Project
  • 1/24/2024
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
Jerry Summers: Facilitation Roles
  • 1/24/2024
A Childcare Solution For Educators
  • 1/25/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 18-24
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
  • 1/25/2024
Firm Selected To Find Next Director Of Cleveland Schools
  • 1/24/2024
UTC, NSF, Amazon Web Services & ITS America Join In Spurring Smart Transportation Innovation
UTC, NSF, Amazon Web Services & ITS America Join In Spurring Smart Transportation Innovation
  • 1/23/2024
Living Well
Cyberattack Impacts Radiology 569,000 Patients
  • 1/24/2024
Dangerous Winter Weather Intensifying Emergency Blood Shortage
  • 1/24/2024
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Chessie Mooney As Vice President Of Business Development
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Chessie Mooney As Vice President Of Business Development
  • 1/23/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Pamela Marion Mahoney Rudd
Pamela Marion Mahoney Rudd
  • 1/25/2024
Nathan Cole Knechtel
Nathan Cole Knechtel
  • 1/25/2024
Laverne Varnell Neal
Laverne Varnell Neal
  • 1/25/2024
Area Obituaries
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Gipson, Gwendolyn (Ooltewah)
Gipson, Gwendolyn (Ooltewah)
  • 1/25/2024