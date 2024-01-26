Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON
919 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BIRT, DE UNOTA MONTRELL
44 LARCHMOUNTE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BYRD, AUSTIN LEWIS
252 KRYSTAL SPRING RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHUBB, JONONE DION
1206 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE
4374 BASS MCHAN DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DALTON, BRIDGET MIRANDA
411 BALEVIEW PLACEE FORT PAYNE,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIS, ELBERT LEE
3634 STEPHENS RD APT 78 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN
220 SHADY RIDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY GA)
FREESE, PETER SOLOMON
5229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREEN, CODY JAMES
1417 ONEAL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 373433763
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT
3324 LOOKOUT LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Homeless Chattanooga, 00000
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HART, CHASIDY DAWN
727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON
8 WIKLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
EVADING ARREST
HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON
104 E.
38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
198 MCALLISTER LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KILLION, JOSEPH AARON
477 GREENS LAKE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH
12730 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MATINEZ, EVERALFREDO
3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES
458 ALLEN RD MORGANTON, 30560
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OWENS, LUCAS MITCHELL
6821 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
PHILLIPS, JAYLA CLARENCA
138 CARRIAGE DR EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
SAPP, TORI DANIELLE
125 SMITH ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCOTT, DENVER L
1050 COUNTY RD 267 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
2610 E 4TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041701
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON
3811 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
2605 CURTIS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062435
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
THORPE, CLIFFORD
112 BLUE BONNETT LN HOMELESS SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
7170 E 11ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374155971
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS
188 PLESSANT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOLF, NICOLE LEA
70B SUMMIT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121983
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, KATIE ANN
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 1 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BABB, CHARLES C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|BIRT, DE UNOTA MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, AUSTIN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/04/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHUBB, JONONE DION
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH 3917434
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/24/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELLIS, ELBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY GA)
|
|FREESE, PETER SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- EVADING ARREST
|
|JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|KILLION, JOSEPH AARON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MATINEZ, EVERALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/09/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 08/16/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|OWENS, LUCAS MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|PHILLIPS, JAYLA CLARENCA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA)
|
|REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|SAPP, TORI DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- BURGLARY
|
|SCOTT, DENVER L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 10/06/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, JADA SHYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VERDIC, FRANKIE NMN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
|
|WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOLF, NICOLE LEA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, KATIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|