Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON

919 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



BIRT, DE UNOTA MONTRELL

44 LARCHMOUNTE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BYRD, AUSTIN LEWIS

252 KRYSTAL SPRING RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHUBB, JONONE DION

1206 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE

4374 BASS MCHAN DRIVE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DALTON, BRIDGET MIRANDA

411 BALEVIEW PLACEE FORT PAYNE,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE

11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, ELBERT LEE

3634 STEPHENS RD APT 78 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN

220 SHADY RIDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY GA)



FREESE, PETER SOLOMON

5229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GREEN, CODY JAMES

1417 ONEAL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

1337 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 373433763

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT

3324 LOOKOUT LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Homeless Chattanooga, 00000

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HART, CHASIDY DAWN

727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON

8 WIKLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

EVADING ARREST



HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON

104 E.

38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTKIDNAPPINGJACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE198 MCALLISTER LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)KILLION, JOSEPH AARON477 GREENS LAKE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH12730 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMATINEZ, EVERALFREDO3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES458 ALLEN RD MORGANTON, 30560Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOWENS, LUCAS MITCHELL6821 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPHILLIPS, JAYLA CLARENCA138 CARRIAGE DR EAST BRAINERD, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSAPP, TORI DANIELLE125 SMITH ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARSCOTT, DENVER L1050 COUNTY RD 267 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHELL, DAVID PATRICK2610 E 4TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041701Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, EMMITT RAVI727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON3811 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL2605 CURTIS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062435Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)THORPE, CLIFFORD112 BLUE BONNETT LN HOMELESS SPARTA, 38583Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTURNER, OLETHIA BOYD7170 E 11ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374155971Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS188 PLESSANT RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOLF, NICOLE LEA70B SUMMIT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121983Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, KATIE ANN305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 1 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATEDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/14/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BABB, CHARLES C

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/25/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) BIRT, DE UNOTA MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BYRD, AUSTIN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/04/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHUBB, JONONE DION

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH 3917434

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/24/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIS, ELBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/10/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY GA)

FREESE, PETER SOLOMON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/17/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

EVADING ARREST JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/06/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KILLION, JOSEPH AARON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MATINEZ, EVERALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/09/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 08/16/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OWENS, LUCAS MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION PHILLIPS, JAYLA CLARENCA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA) REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/24/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SAPP, TORI DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY SCOTT, DENVER L

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHELL, DAVID PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 10/06/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, EMMITT RAVI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, JADA SHYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/18/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/11/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VERDIC, FRANKIE NMN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/10/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOLF, NICOLE LEA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/20/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, KATIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



