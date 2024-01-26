Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, January 26, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON 
919 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BIRT, DE UNOTA MONTRELL 
44 LARCHMOUNTE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BYRD, AUSTIN LEWIS 
252 KRYSTAL SPRING RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHUBB, JONONE DION 
1206 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE 
4374 BASS MCHAN DRIVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, EDDIE REESE 
303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DALTON, BRIDGET MIRANDA 
411 BALEVIEW PLACEE FORT PAYNE, 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE 
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIS, ELBERT LEE 
3634 STEPHENS RD APT 78 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN 
220 SHADY RIDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY GA)

FREESE, PETER SOLOMON 
5229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GREEN, CODY JAMES 
1417 ONEAL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE 
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 373433763 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT 
3324 LOOKOUT LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
Homeless Chattanooga, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HART, CHASIDY DAWN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON 
8 WIKLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
EVADING ARREST

HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON 
104 E.

38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING

JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE 
198 MCALLISTER LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KILLION, JOSEPH AARON 
477 GREENS LAKE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH 
12730 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MATINEZ, EVERALFREDO 
3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES 
458 ALLEN RD MORGANTON, 30560 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OWENS, LUCAS MITCHELL 
6821 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

PHILLIPS, JAYLA CLARENCA 
138 CARRIAGE DR EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

SAPP, TORI DANIELLE 
125 SMITH ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCOTT, DENVER L 
1050 COUNTY RD 267 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHELL, DAVID PATRICK 
2610 E 4TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041701 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, EMMITT RAVI 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON 
3811 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL 
2605 CURTIS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062435 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

THORPE, CLIFFORD 
112 BLUE BONNETT LN HOMELESS SPARTA, 38583 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD 
7170 E 11ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374155971 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS 
188 PLESSANT RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOLF, NICOLE LEA 
70B SUMMIT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121983 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, KATIE ANN 
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 1 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BABB, CHARLES C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
BIRT, DE UNOTA MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BYRD, AUSTIN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/04/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHUBB, JONONE DION
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH 3917434
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/24/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIS, ELBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLSWORTH, CHELSEA MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY GA)
FREESE, PETER SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • EVADING ARREST
JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KILLION, JOSEPH AARON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MATINEZ, EVERALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/09/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 08/16/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OWENS, LUCAS MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
PHILLIPS, JAYLA CLARENCA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA)
REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
SAPP, TORI DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • BURGLARY
SCOTT, DENVER L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 10/06/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, JADA SHYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VERDIC, FRANKIE NMN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOLF, NICOLE LEA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, KATIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post
John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, January 25th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/25/2024
McCallie Wrestlers Shock Baylor, 39-32
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Cleveland State Hoops Team Wins At Motlow State
  • Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Covenant Women Lose 59-37 At Piedmont
  • Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Causes Issues At Restaurant; Stolen Tag Is Found For The Second Time
  • 1/26/2024

Officers spoke with the workers at Gondalier Italian Restaurant on Lee Highway who said a homeless woman needed to be trespassed. The officer was informed she was causing problems. loitering, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON 919 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge UNLAWFUL DRUG ... more

Breaking News
Town Hall On New Stadium Is Thursday
  • 1/25/2024
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 1/25/2024
Police Blotter: Man Throws Siblings' Items In The Yard After Finding Them Fornicating; Officers Try To Help Man Stumbling Through Traffic
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2024
County Commission Approves School Maintenance Projects
  • 1/24/2024
Opinion
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
  • 1/24/2024
Our County Mayor's Town Hall Tantrum
  • 1/26/2024
Thanks For Urban League Support
  • 1/25/2024
Federal Courts Remain Steadfast In The Midst Of Societal And Technological Change
  • 1/25/2024
A Childcare Solution For Educators
  • 1/25/2024
Sports
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
  • 1/25/2024
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
UTC Men Win 79-65 At Wofford: Mocs Improve To 5-2 In Conference Play
  • 1/24/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Cleveland State Hoops Team Wins At Motlow State
  • 1/25/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Zoo Announces 2024 Schedule Of SAFE And Other Conservation Days
  • 1/25/2024
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 1/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
  • 1/25/2024
Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures And Lane Restrictions
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Music River Festival Skipping 2024
  • 1/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/25/2024
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
  • 1/25/2024
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Honors Music Education Icons Edmonia Simmons And Everett O'Neal
  • 1/25/2024
Improv Chattanooga Welcomes Jason Parker As New Executive Director
  • 1/23/2024
Opinion
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
  • 1/24/2024
Our County Mayor's Town Hall Tantrum
  • 1/26/2024
Thanks For Urban League Support
  • 1/25/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 18-24
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
  • 1/25/2024
UTC Unveils Autonomous Vehicle For Smarter, Safer Urban Mobility
UTC Unveils Autonomous Vehicle For Smarter, Safer Urban Mobility
  • 1/25/2024
Chattanooga Area Natives Named Tennessee Tech "Trailblazers"
Chattanooga Area Natives Named Tennessee Tech "Trailblazers"
  • 1/25/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
  • 1/25/2024
Cyberattack Impacts Radiology 569,000 Patients
  • 1/24/2024
Dangerous Winter Weather Intensifying Emergency Blood Shortage
  • 1/24/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Beverly Jackson
Beverly Jackson
  • 1/25/2024
Pamela Marion Mahoney Rudd
Pamela Marion Mahoney Rudd
  • 1/25/2024
Nathan Cole Knechtel
Nathan Cole Knechtel
  • 1/25/2024
Area Obituaries
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Gipson, Gwendolyn (Ooltewah)
Gipson, Gwendolyn (Ooltewah)
  • 1/25/2024