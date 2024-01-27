Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AKIMOV, RITA ALEXANDROVEA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SPEEDING
BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPO
COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
CROSS, MEGAN LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DARR, JORDAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELLZEY, JARIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • AGGRAVATED RIOT
GLANTON, ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECT
HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, FEDERICO GURRERO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE, ROBERT BRADY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MINOR, ALLEN S
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PABLO TADEO, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PALMER, JOHNNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PICKEL, VICTORIA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
RIDENER, DUSTIN CECIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STATOM, VIRGIL EDMUND
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUGGS, JARVIS C
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/25/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



