Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKIMOV, RITA ALEXANDROVEA

4775 MEADOW AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING



BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH

2015 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

3392 SHADOW LINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434539

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPO



COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN

2441 6TH AVENUE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU



CROSS, MEGAN LEEANN

6970 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DARR, JORDAN TIMOTHY

308 SOUTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 379177401

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ELLZEY, JARIUS DEVONTE

1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 39667

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT



FREEMAN, WAYNESHIA MICHELLE

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 303 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GLANTON, ROOSEVELT

2108 CHESTNUT APT109 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE

4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECT



HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE

5923 PORT VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERNANDEZ, FEDERICO GURRERO

1614 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON

6541 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY

7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAWRENCE, ROBERT BRADY

313 BROWNVIEW DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MINOR, ALLEN S

2214 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043711

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN

1305 Lovelady Lewis Road HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN

1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212939

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PABLO TADEO, JUAN

300 BARKLEY DR MADISON, 37115

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



PALMER, JOHNNY RAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PICKEL, VICTORIA BROOKE

208 GREY FEATHER RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



RIDENER, DUSTIN CECIL

8612 HIGHWAY 896 PARKERS LAKE, 42634

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE

6 NORTH WILLIOW APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR

1708 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



STATOM, VIRGIL EDMUND

320 HIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SUGGS, JARVIS C

4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AKIMOV, RITA ALEXANDROVEA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/25/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/26/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPO COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU CROSS, MEGAN LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DARR, JORDAN TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ELLZEY, JARIUS DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/25/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT GLANTON, ROOSEVELT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECT HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, FEDERICO GURRERO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, ROBERT BRADY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MINOR, ALLEN S

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PABLO TADEO, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/14/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PALMER, JOHNNY RAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PICKEL, VICTORIA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT RIDENER, DUSTIN CECIL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STATOM, VIRGIL EDMUND

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SUGGS, JARVIS C

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/25/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



