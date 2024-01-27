Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKIMOV, RITA ALEXANDROVEA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SPEEDING
|
|BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPO
|
|COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
|
|CROSS, MEGAN LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DARR, JORDAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ELLZEY, JARIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|GLANTON, ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECT
|
|HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ, FEDERICO GURRERO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAWRENCE, ROBERT BRADY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MINOR, ALLEN S
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PABLO TADEO, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PALMER, JOHNNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PICKEL, VICTORIA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RIDENER, DUSTIN CECIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STATOM, VIRGIL EDMUND
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SUGGS, JARVIS C
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/25/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|