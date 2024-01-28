Dalton Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting On West Walnut; No One Injured

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on West Walnut Avenue that apparently stemmed from a road rage incident. No one was injured in the shooting. Dalton investigators have identified a suspect in the case but no arrest has been made.

The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that two drivers, one driving a white Audi and one in a gray Honda Accord, became involved in a traffic incident involving aggressive driving near the Krystal on East Walnut Avenue.

Both vehicles continued westbound on Walnut Avenue and the incident continued to escalate. When the vehicles had reached West Walnut Avenue near the intersection with Market Street, investigators say the driver of the white Audi fired several gunshots at the gray Honda, striking the vehicle but missing the occupant.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene and the victim remained on scene and waited for police.

The victim had video of the incident that showed the license plate of the vehicle and police were able to use that information to identify a suspect. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle at the Holly Trace Apartments off of Tibbs Road. However, before police were able to take the suspect into custody, he fled the scene on foot. The suspect is still at large.

The suspect in this case is 29-year-old Damien E’Shaud Johnson of Dalton. He is a black male standing approximately 5’11" and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top t-shirt and an Atlanta Braves baseball cap. Anyone who has information on his location is asked to call 911.

This incident is still being investigated.