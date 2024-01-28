Dalton Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting On Sunday Afternoon

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a late Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting that left one man with an injury that is not considered to be life-threatening. Investigators do not believe that the incident is connected to the road rage shooting that happened earlier on Sunday afternoon on West Walnut Avenue.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hamilton Street and Tyler Street near downtown Dalton. Two men told police that they were walking together on the sidewalk on the northwest corner of the intersection when a vehicle passed them traveling southbound on Hamilton Street. The victims told police that someone in the vehicle shot at them approximately five times and one victim was struck in the back of his shoulder. He was standing up and talking when police arrived. The victim was transported to Hamilton Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.

Investigators do not have a description of the shooter or the vehicle from which the gun was fired for release at this time. Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706 278-9085 ex 9-253 or dial 911.