Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

CANTAVE, JOSHUA LUCKY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, DALLAS RYAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING CHANCEY, DAVID THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CLARK, TAYLOR WINSTON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DAWKINS, AARYONA TALAHJIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DUCKETT, AALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GANN, AMANDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/05/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HAMRICK, KATHLEEN CHRSITIAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

ASSAULT HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/13/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, KHALAN MIKEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/27/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MERIDA-MERIDA, AUGUSTO BERSAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MICKLER, KENT H

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/20/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC) PINES, TRAMELL DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS POTTS, TRINA L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/22/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) RAMIREZ-DIAZ, ELMER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE REYNOLDS, WILLIAM ROY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SAXTON, VALENCIA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/12/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/06/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, AARON M

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SMITH, BRANDON W

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER TIPPENS, JACLYN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARDLAW, MARCUS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/27/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION YOUNCE, TONYA RANA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR



