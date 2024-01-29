Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 29, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, GREGORY N 
532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032213 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

CANTAVE, JOSHUA LUCKY 
565 OLD FEDERAL RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, DALLAS RYAN 
112 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

CHANCEY, DAVID THOMAS 
13798 EICKHOFF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLARK, TAYLOR WINSTON 
513 ROWAN ST FRANKLIN, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW 
1100 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063260 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DAWKINS, AARYONA TALAHJIA 
4934 MONTCREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

DUCKETT, AALIYAH 
3401 CAMBELL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GANN, AMANDA ANN 
306 TYLER DR TALKING ROCK, 301751806 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HAMRICK, KATHLEEN CHRSITIAN 
949 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO 
6030 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212952 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS 
4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HURTADO DE JESUS, MARTIN 
2005 E.

31ST STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, KHALAN MIKEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE 
300 IVEY RD WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MERIDA-MERIDA, AUGUSTO BERSAY 
262 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MICKLER, KENT H 
12232 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC)

PINES, TRAMELL DEANGELO 
UNION AVENUE AP 102 SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

POTTS, TRINA L 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RAMIREZ-DIAZ, ELMER 
2110 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REYNOLDS, WILLIAM ROY 
16 WICKLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SAXTON, VALENCIA MONIQUE 
7710 EAST EAST BRAINERD 902 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE 
3804 CUSCOWILLA TR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374154326 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR 
1108 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, AARON M 
1908 CHESTNUT ST SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SMITH, BRANDON W 
1908 CHESTNUT ST SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

TIPPENS, JACLYN 
5036 HOWARDSVILLE RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARDLAW, MARCUS EDWARD 
7620 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
1181 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

CANTAVE, JOSHUA LUCKY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, DALLAS RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
CHANCEY, DAVID THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLARK, TAYLOR WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DAWKINS, AARYONA TALAHJIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DUCKETT, AALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GANN, AMANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAMRICK, KATHLEEN CHRSITIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, KHALAN MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/27/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MERIDA-MERIDA, AUGUSTO BERSAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MICKLER, KENT H
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/20/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC)
PINES, TRAMELL DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
POTTS, TRINA L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/22/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RAMIREZ-DIAZ, ELMER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REYNOLDS, WILLIAM ROY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SAXTON, VALENCIA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, AARON M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SMITH, BRANDON W
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
TIPPENS, JACLYN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARDLAW, MARCUS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR



Latest Headlines
2 Deputies Shot By Alleged Kidnapper After Chase; Shooter Is Shot Dead By Law Enforcement
2 Deputies Shot By Alleged Kidnapper After Chase; Shooter Is Shot Dead By Law Enforcement
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2024
UTC Mocs Tennis Wins 7-0 Over Lee
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2024
Dalton Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting On Sunday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2024
"Modernized" Campground Planned Next To Lookout Creek In Lookout Valley
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2024
Lady Vols Fall At Ole Miss, 80-75
Lady Vols Fall At Ole Miss, 80-75
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2024
Dalton Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting On West Walnut; No One Injured
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Pedestrian Reportedly Hit By Car Disappears; Woman Asked To Leave Back Porch Returns For Second Nap
  • 1/29/2024

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on Sequoia Drive. Police later arrived and did not locate a patient. Dispatch contacted the complainant and they said they ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROWN, GREGORY N 532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032213 Age at Arrest: 71 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD (VIOLATION OF ... more

Dalton Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting On Sunday Afternoon
  • 1/28/2024

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a late Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting that left one man with an injury that is not considered to be life-threatening. Investigators do not believe ... more

Breaking News
Dalton Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting On West Walnut; No One Injured
  • 1/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/28/2024
Chattanooga Woman, 45, To Serve 18 Months For COVID-19 Fraud In 4 States
  • 1/27/2024
Prominent Businessman Joe Proctor Dies At 89
Prominent Businessman Joe Proctor Dies At 89
  • 1/27/2024
DA Coty Wamp Says Most Violent Crimes Here Committed With Stolen Guns; Favors Trying Some Juveniles As Adults
DA Coty Wamp Says Most Violent Crimes Here Committed With Stolen Guns; Favors Trying Some Juveniles As Adults
  • 1/27/2024
Opinion
Lookouts And Good Times
  • 1/28/2024
Unanswered Environmental Questions At Stadium Site
  • 1/27/2024
Leaving Guns Unprotected Should Be A Punishable Offense - And Response
  • 1/28/2024
$100 Million Scam - And Response (2)
  • 1/27/2024
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
  • 1/26/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: If You Don’t Build It, They Will Leave
Paul Payne: If You Don’t Build It, They Will Leave
  • 1/28/2024
Lady Vols Fall At Ole Miss, 80-75
Lady Vols Fall At Ole Miss, 80-75
  • 1/28/2024
Moc Wrestlers Use Fast Start For 28-13 Win
  • 1/28/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC Mocs Tennis Wins 7-0 Over Lee
  • 1/28/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Story Of The Mountain Opry
  • 1/29/2024
John Shearer: A Look At Past Life Of Gateway Building Proposed For School
  • 1/27/2024
Jerry Summrs: In Lieu Of Stadium Chaos
Jerry Summrs: In Lieu Of Stadium Chaos
  • 1/29/2024
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
  • 1/26/2024
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
  • 1/26/2024
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/26/2024
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
  • 1/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
  • 1/25/2024
Music River Festival Skipping 2024
  • 1/25/2024
Opinion
Lookouts And Good Times
  • 1/28/2024
Unanswered Environmental Questions At Stadium Site
  • 1/27/2024
Leaving Guns Unprotected Should Be A Punishable Offense - And Response
  • 1/28/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024
Real Estate
Developer John Wise Planning 12-Unit Apartment Building On Dagnan Lane
  • 1/28/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
  • 1/26/2024
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/26/2024
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
  • 1/26/2024
Living Well
Legacy Dental Group Expands Presence With Acquisition Of Lookout Valley Dental
Legacy Dental Group Expands Presence With Acquisition Of Lookout Valley Dental
  • 1/27/2024
Hamilton County Health Department Releases 2023 Public Health Survey Summary
  • 1/26/2024
Chattanooga March For Life Event Is Feb. 3
  • 1/26/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Chattanooga Native Jim Greeson Has New Book School…Memories And Reflections
Chattanooga Native Jim Greeson Has New Book School…Memories And Reflections
  • 1/28/2024
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
  • 1/29/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
Obituaries
Billy “Bill” R. Howard, Sr.
Billy “Bill” R. Howard, Sr.
  • 1/28/2024
Mary Jane "Janie" Blaylock May
Mary Jane "Janie" Blaylock May
  • 1/28/2024
Laura Eva Autry Mullis
Laura Eva Autry Mullis
  • 1/28/2024
Area Obituaries
Nichols, Linda Sue (LaFayette)
  • 1/26/2024
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024