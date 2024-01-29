Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|CANTAVE, JOSHUA LUCKY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER, DALLAS RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|CHANCEY, DAVID THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, TAYLOR WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DAWKINS, AARYONA TALAHJIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DUCKETT, AALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GANN, AMANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HAMRICK, KATHLEEN CHRSITIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|JOHNSON, KHALAN MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/27/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MERIDA-MERIDA, AUGUSTO BERSAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MICKLER, KENT H
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/20/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC)
|
|PINES, TRAMELL DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|POTTS, TRINA L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/22/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|RAMIREZ-DIAZ, ELMER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|REYNOLDS, WILLIAM ROY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|SAXTON, VALENCIA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, AARON M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SMITH, BRANDON W
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|TIPPENS, JACLYN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARDLAW, MARCUS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/28/2024
Charge(s):
|