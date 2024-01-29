Ringgold Man Arrested After Threatening Girlfriend, Taking Son, And Evading Police

Catoosa County Sheriff deputies responded to 641 Karen Drive, Ringgold, on Sunday, around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident occurring at that residence and one person having a gun.

As deputies arrived on the scene the female victim was in the yard and the male suspect, Tyler Lebron Roberts, was in a vehicle attempting to leave. The victim yelled to the deputies that her baby was in the car, and he was taking him. The offender hit a parked car and ran over a bicycle that deflated his passenger front tire while trying to leave the scene.

Deputies confronted the offender in the roadway with their weapons drawn and he raised the child in front of him. Deputies gave commands to stop but he drove through them, striking one of them in the leg but not causing injury.

Deputies pursued Roberts into Tennessee where Tennessee law enforcement ultimately took the lead in the pursuit and stopped him.

Tyler Roberts is the boyfriend of the victim, and they live at the incident location. They had been arguing most of the day and the offender had a knife and a gun with which he threatened the victim. The victim said he slashed the tires on her car so she could not leave and kept her phone from her. Tyler is the father of the juvenile and according to the victim he thought if he allowed her to leave, she would take the child away from him. The victim was finally allowed to have her phone and she called a family member to come get her and she called 911.