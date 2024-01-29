Citico Avenue Home Damaged By Vehicle Fire On Sunday

A vehicle fire caused significant external damage to a Chattanooga residence on Sunday.

At 12:27 a.m., Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Battalion 3, Battalion 2 Red Shift were dispatched to the 2100 block of Citico Avenue on a residential fire. Dispatch advised that a car fire close to a residence was well involved.

Engine 4 arrived on scene and found a vehicle fire fully involved to the right of the structure, and deployed an attack line. The residence was subjected to conducted and radiant heat, causing melting to the plastic siding on the side of the house. Fire attack was performed by Engine 4. Ladder 5 arrived and made entry into the residence to check for internal fire extension and accountability.

All residents were accounted for and had exited the structure. No internal fire extension was found. The vehicle fire was quickly knocked down, but fire suppression efforts continued. Engine 5 provided water to Engine 4 while the fire was being extinguished. Fire was rendered under control at 12:46 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The vehicle was a total loss. The residence was also damaged and a scorch burn was found on the passenger side of a nearby vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident. Red Cross was contacted for four occupants.

Fire officials said, "Great work by crews for preventing the fire from spreading further into the residence."