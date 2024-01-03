Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported

Fire broke out at the IVC/Mohawk plant off of the South Bypass. in Dalton on Tuesday night.

The fire was contained to the roof area, the Whitfield County Fire Department reported.

No injuries were reported.

Plant officials said, "At approximately 8 p.m. on January 2, a fire occurred at the Mohawk/IVC facility in Dalton. The fire was contained to the roof and was quickly resolved thanks to a prompt response and excellent work from the Whitfield County Fire Department. No injuries were sustained and all employees onsite were promptly evacuated. Mohawk is very grateful for the firefighters who were on scene as well as the plant team that ensured a safe evacuation.

"To Mohawk Resilient employees: operations aren’t affected, and schedules will continue as normal. If you have any questions feel free to reach out to HR or your supervisor."