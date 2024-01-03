Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon

The funeral for former school board and County Commission member Fred Skillern, 87, will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Soddy Daisy/

Mr. Skillern, who made his fortune in what he called "junk" at his Dixie Souvenirs, died Tuesday at his home in SoddyDaisy.

Born on Nov. 8, 1936 as Frederick Rees Skillern to William Robert “Son” and Ellen Elizabeth Rees Skillern in Soddy, Tennessee, he was preceded in death in September by his wife of 64 years, Bettye Stroud Skillern. Fred and Bettye lost their only son Frederick Rees Jr. (Rees) in 2012. Fred was also preceded in death by his parents, infant brother William Hallett Skillern, and grandparents Reesie and Lucy Rees and Fred and Sarah Jane Skillern.

He is survived by his sister Bobbie Ellen Springfield and her husband Miles. His niece and nephew are Jill Menefee (Shawn) and Kurt Springfield (Elizabeth). Great nephews are Ryan Menefee (Julie) and Rob Rees Springfield; great nieces are Erin Menefee (husband Jacob Wood) and Caroline Springfield. Great-great nieces are Nora Menefee and Annie Ellen Wood.

Mr. Skillern was a proud member of the U.S. Army serving two different times. Fred left Dupont nylon plant in order to expand the Dish Barn, his father’s business. He later founded his own company, Dixie Souvenirs, becoming the first Southerner to import merchandise from Asia and a leading supplier of Stuckey’s.

His son, Rees, also became a partner in the family business.

Mr. Skillern served multiple terms as Hamilton County commissioner, where he served as chairman several times, and on the school board. He was involved in the rebuilding and founding of local schools and regional medical facilities, from at least the 1970s until recently. Among these facilities are the new Soddy Daisy High School in 1983, the Rees Skillern Cancer Institute in 2013, and Skillern Elementary in 2022.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Services on Friday at 2 p.m. will be conducted by Pastor Peter Choi, Father Mike Creasman, Judge Clarence Shattuck and Pastor Mitch McClure. Burial will follow at Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor McClure and Rev. Alan Stewart officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Soddy Presbyterian Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 894, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee 37384 or the Rees Skillern Cancer Institute at 2525 Desales Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404.



Condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.



Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.