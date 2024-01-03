Latest Headlines

Armed Juveniles Reach 90 MPH With Deputy In Pursuit

  • Wednesday, January 3, 2024

A car filled mainly with juveniles fled from a county deputy early Wednesday, while reaching speeds of about 90 mph.

At approximately 12 a.m.,  the deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bonny Oaks Drive. The vehicle was occupied by five to six individuals, most of whom appeared to be juveniles. The vehicle fled when the HCSO deputy attempted the traffic stop. 

During the brief pursuit, the vehicle slowed down and a few occupants bailed out of the vehicle three separate times and the suspects attempted to flee. At least one juvenile was seen jumping out of the vehicle with a firearm in their hand.

The vehicle was eventually stopped after passing through several streets, and the juvenile driver was taken into custody. An adult passenger was also detained and released. Upon searching the vehicle, a loaded handgun was found in the floorboard behind the driver’s seat. HCSO deputies also noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspects. 

No persons appeared to be injured and no damage was reported to the vehicles involved in the pursuit. A ground search was conducted for the juvenile(s) who bailed from the vehicle with a firearm but was not successful.  

The driver was placed in custody and transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. Once cleared, they were transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The driver is charged with the following: 

  • DUI 
  • Felony evading 
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm 
  • Possession of a firearm while intoxicated 
  • Speeding 
  • Stop sign violation 
  • Reckless endangerment  
  • Driving without a valid license 
Latest Headlines
Ho-Hum Chattanooga Women Win, 65-59
  • Sports
  • 1/3/2024
Armed Juveniles Reach 90 MPH With Deputy In Pursuit
  • Breaking News
  • 1/3/2024
Cleveland, Baylor Again Top State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/3/2024
TSSAA Honors Chattanooga Wrestling Offcial Don Elsea
TSSAA Honors Chattanooga Wrestling Offcial Don Elsea
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/3/2024
McLemore Names Greg Lecker Directory of Golf
  • Sports
  • 1/3/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Milo Garvanian
  • Sports
  • 1/3/2024
Breaking News
Armed Juveniles Reach 90 MPH With Deputy In Pursuit
  • 1/3/2024

A car filled mainly with juveniles fled from a county deputy early Wednesday, while reaching speeds of about 90 mph. At approximately 12 a.m., the deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bonny ... more

Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
  • 1/3/2024

The funeral for former school board and County Commission member Fred Skillern, 87, will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Soddy Daisy/ Mr. Skillern, who made his fortune ... more

Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported
Fire Breaks Out At Mohawk Plant In Dalton; No Injuries Reported
  • 1/3/2024

Fire broke out at the IVC/Mohawk plant off of the South Bypass. in Dalton on Tuesday night. The fire was contained to the roof area, the Whitfield County Fire Department reported. No injuries ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: 4 Old Navy Thieves Steal $898 In Merchandise; Intoxicated Wife Won’t Stop Running Through House
  • 1/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/3/2024
Deadline For Circuit Court Judge Candidates Is Jan. 12 At Noon
  • 1/2/2024
Cleveland, Tn., Woman, 93, Dies From Injuries Suffered In Traffic Crash In Collegedale
  • 1/2/2024
As Many As 8,000 Attended Chattanooga's New Year's Eve Bash Downtown, City Officials Say
  • 1/2/2024
Opinion
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Paul Payne: My New Year’s Wish List for Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 1/1/2024
Questionable New School Plan For Red Bank - And Response
  • 12/31/2023
Sports
Ho-Hum Chattanooga Women Win, 65-59
  • 1/3/2024
Dan Fleser: Portal- And Draft-Depleted Vols Step Up In A Big Way
Dan Fleser: Portal- And Draft-Depleted Vols Step Up In A Big Way
  • 1/2/2024
#5 Vols End Non-Conference Play With 87-50 Win Over Norfolk State
#5 Vols End Non-Conference Play With 87-50 Win Over Norfolk State
  • 1/2/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
McLemore Names Greg Lecker Directory of Golf
  • 1/3/2024
Happenings
Elks Polar Plunge Fundraiser Set For Jan. 27
  • 1/3/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
  • 1/3/2024
Did You Know? Bowl Games
Did You Know? Bowl Games
  • 1/3/2024
EPB Opens Call For Artists To Complete 10th Street Murals
  • 1/3/2024
John Shearer: UT Medical School Observes 50-Year Connection With Chattanooga
John Shearer: UT Medical School Observes 50-Year Connection With Chattanooga
  • 1/2/2024
Entertainment
Jfest 2024 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 18
  • 1/3/2024
Chattanooga Pipe Band Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary With Free Concerts Jan. 27
  • 1/3/2024
Four Shillings Short Plays At The Woodshop Listening Room Feb. 3
Four Shillings Short Plays At The Woodshop Listening Room Feb. 3
  • 1/2/2024
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Sunday
  • 1/2/2024
Organist Jonathan Dimmock In Concert Jan. 5 At St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Organist Jonathan Dimmock In Concert Jan. 5 At St. Paul's Episcopal Church
  • 1/2/2024
Opinion
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Dining
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Coca-Cola UNITED Appoints Ernie Merritt As Central Region Vice President
Coca-Cola UNITED Appoints Ernie Merritt As Central Region Vice President
  • 1/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore To Host Second Job Fair
  • 1/3/2024
Construction And Closures To Begin On Green Shanty Road On Monday
Construction And Closures To Begin On Green Shanty Road On Monday
  • 1/3/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Business Center On Amnicola Highway Sells For $11.5 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
ChaTech Women Announces STEM For Her Event Feb. 24
  • 1/2/2024
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Murray County Health Department Will Be Closed Thursday
  • 1/2/2024
CSCC's MASA Collects Hats For Tennessee Oncology Office In Cleveland
CSCC's MASA Collects Hats For Tennessee Oncology Office In Cleveland
  • 1/2/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Monday
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Monday
  • 1/2/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Outdoors
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
  • 1/2/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Knoxville Man Indicted On Felony Charges Following Boating Collision
  • 12/29/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 41: Riverside
  • 1/2/2024
Our Frozen Planet Begins Jan. 11 At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 1/3/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Church
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
  • 1/3/2024
"You Have To Have A Goal" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/3/2024
Bob Tamasy: All The Best-Laid Plans And Goals – Tempered By Trust
Bob Tamasy: All The Best-Laid Plans And Goals – Tempered By Trust
  • 1/1/2024
Obituaries
Fred Skillern
Fred Skillern
  • 1/3/2024
Jerry Don Hall
  • 1/3/2024
Sally Louise Lundquist
Sally Louise Lundquist
  • 1/3/2024
Area Obituaries
Reames, John August (South Pittsburg)
Reames, John August (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/3/2024
Blackmon, Peggy June "Parker" (Decatur)
Blackmon, Peggy June "Parker" (Decatur)
  • 1/3/2024
Rowland, Billy Ray Curtis (Benton)
Rowland, Billy Ray Curtis (Benton)
  • 1/3/2024