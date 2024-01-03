Armed Juveniles Reach 90 MPH With Deputy In Pursuit

A car filled mainly with juveniles fled from a county deputy early Wednesday, while reaching speeds of about 90 mph.

At approximately 12 a.m., the deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bonny Oaks Drive. The vehicle was occupied by five to six individuals, most of whom appeared to be juveniles. The vehicle fled when the HCSO deputy attempted the traffic stop.

During the brief pursuit, the vehicle slowed down and a few occupants bailed out of the vehicle three separate times and the suspects attempted to flee. At least one juvenile was seen jumping out of the vehicle with a firearm in their hand.

The vehicle was eventually stopped after passing through several streets, and the juvenile driver was taken into custody. An adult passenger was also detained and released. Upon searching the vehicle, a loaded handgun was found in the floorboard behind the driver’s seat. HCSO deputies also noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspects.

No persons appeared to be injured and no damage was reported to the vehicles involved in the pursuit. A ground search was conducted for the juvenile(s) who bailed from the vehicle with a firearm but was not successful.

The driver was placed in custody and transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. Once cleared, they were transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The driver is charged with the following: