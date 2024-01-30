Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: 2 Men Have Confrontation At The Community Kitchen; Man Wants Tenant To Leave

  • Tuesday, January 30, 2024

A security officer at the Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St. told police two men got into it with each other and had to be separated. An officer spoke with one of the men who said he was trying to get by the other man and accidently bumped into him, which caused the other man to get upset. The man said the other man hit him in the face with his hand, and then he hit the other man back with a stick. The other man told the officer he got hit for no reason in the back with an object off the man’s wheelchair. Neither man wanted to prosecute. After speaking with workers, they said the man was trying to get by and the other man got upset. There were no witnesses when the incident occurred.

* * *

A woman on Alta Vista Drive told police when she awakened that morning, she was unable to access her banking information through her phone. She believed someone has tampered with it and had accessed her personal information but had no evidence to prove so.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on E. Brainerd Road who said he had received a voicemail from someone he believed was a man he had grown up with and had not seen in more than 10 years. He said the caller said he hoped the man died then hung up. The man said the caller never made threats to harm him, just that he hoped he died. The man just wanted to report the encounter.

* * *

A man called police and said he had been rear-ended on an off ramp of I-75. He described the vehicle as a white or champagne Chevy Tahoe. The tag he was able to provide came back to a Nissan. The man said he looked at his damage and didn’t want to file a crash report for the incident.

* * *

An officer saw a suspicious vehicle backed into the rear of the Sterchi Farm parking lot at 2800 Harrison Pike, concealed in the darkness after park hours. The officer conducted a warrant check on the driver and found no active warrants. The driver then left without incident.

* * *

A caller told police dispatch that "Police are on the way" and then hung up. The phone history showed an address on Oak Street. Officers checked the address and they said everything was fine.

* * *

A person on 14th Avenue called police and said they had new neighbors. They said there was a lot of traffic in and out and they blow their horns. The caller said they couldn’t sleep because of the traffic. The incident was BOLO’ed per a sergeant.

* * *

A man recently moved into an apartment on another man’s property on Jenkins Road. The property owner felt the situation was not working out and wanted the man to leave. The owner offered the man all of his money back to leave. The officer told both men that CPD doesn’t evict tenants. The officer also told the property owner if he wanted to officially evict the man, he would have to go to the Hamilton County Courthouse. The officer made the man aware that if he made the property owner go through the eviction process, he likely wouldn’t get any of his money back. The man said he was willing to leave. The property owner gave the officer the man’s money to give to the man, and the officer passed it to him. The man said he was going to pack a few things and leave and would come back the next day to pick up the rest of his things and would leave the key under the mat. The property owner was agreeable to this and requested the man pay him back for a wrecker he had paid for. The man didn’t want to do that, and the property owner said that was fine as well and just wanted the man gone. The man packed a few things and left without incident.

