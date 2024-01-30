Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO

807 STOCECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ARNOLD, DEBORAH LYNN

15760 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

2005 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOWMAN, ARLETTE NICOLE

1603 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON

529 N HAWTHORNE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW

225 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



CHANDLER, BRIAN ERIC

176 EVERETT RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CULPEPPER, JAMES PLEASANT

1606 WILLIIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR

2308 BARBARA LN SODDY DAISY, 373793056

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DODEZ, ALEXANDER LYNN

354 FOSTER DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

HARASSMENT



DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL

6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAVITT, ROBERT MICHAEL

1835 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



KING, SHARON

1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

12156 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

800 ROCKWAY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD

410 DOGWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374054417

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK

337 BROOMSEDGE TRL APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 374051121

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN

410 DOGWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PERIAN, DAVID EARL

413 SLOAN GAP RD OCOEE, 37361

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE

215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SAUNDERS, SHAWN LOUIS RICHARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS

3935 JASMIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TROTT, SHANNON LYNN

11 TERESA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



TUMINSKI, MICHAEL PAUL

8425 PARADIGM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WALTON, ANDRIEL SHANICE

1607 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WEST, KEVIN AUSTIN

1061 EASTVIEW CIR GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



YOCKMAN, ELIZABETH WILSON

166 HICKMEN FORSYTH, 31029

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ARNOLD, DEBORAH LYNN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/23/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/25/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOWMAN, ARLETTE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CARTER, DALLAS RYAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000 CHANDLER, BRIAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/17/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CULPEPPER, JAMES PLEASANT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DODEZ, ALEXANDER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/25/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

HARASSMENT DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAVITT, ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING KING, SHARON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/10/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/09/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/22/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PERIAN, DAVID EARL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION SAUNDERS, SHAWN LOUIS RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/27/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TROTT, SHANNON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV TUMINSKI, MICHAEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WALTON, ANDRIEL SHANICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/23/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WEST, KEVIN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/02/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



