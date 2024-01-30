Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO
807 STOCECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ARNOLD, DEBORAH LYNN
15760 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
2005 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOWMAN, ARLETTE NICOLE
1603 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
529 N HAWTHORNE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW
225 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CHANDLER, BRIAN ERIC
176 EVERETT RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CULPEPPER, JAMES PLEASANT
1606 WILLIIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
2308 BARBARA LN SODDY DAISY, 373793056
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DODEZ, ALEXANDER LYNN
354 FOSTER DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
HARASSMENT
DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL
6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAVITT, ROBERT MICHAEL
1835 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
KING, SHARON
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
12156 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
800 ROCKWAY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD
410 DOGWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374054417
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK
337 BROOMSEDGE TRL APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 374051121
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
410 DOGWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PERIAN, DAVID EARL
413 SLOAN GAP RD OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SAUNDERS, SHAWN LOUIS RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS
3935 JASMIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TROTT, SHANNON LYNN
11 TERESA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
TUMINSKI, MICHAEL PAUL
8425 PARADIGM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALTON, ANDRIEL SHANICE
1607 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEST, KEVIN AUSTIN
1061 EASTVIEW CIR GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
YOCKMAN, ELIZABETH WILSON
166 HICKMEN FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ARNOLD, DEBORAH LYNN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/23/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/25/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOWMAN, ARLETTE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, DALLAS RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000
|
|CHANDLER, BRIAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CULPEPPER, JAMES PLEASANT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DODEZ, ALEXANDER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
- HARASSMENT
|
|DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAVITT, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|KING, SHARON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PERIAN, DAVID EARL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SAUNDERS, SHAWN LOUIS RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/27/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TROTT, SHANNON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
|
|TUMINSKI, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALTON, ANDRIEL SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEST, KEVIN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/02/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|