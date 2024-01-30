Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO
807 STOCECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ARNOLD, DEBORAH LYNN
15760 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
2005 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOWMAN, ARLETTE NICOLE
1603 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
529 N HAWTHORNE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW
225 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

CHANDLER, BRIAN ERIC
176 EVERETT RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CULPEPPER, JAMES PLEASANT
1606 WILLIIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
2308 BARBARA LN SODDY DAISY, 373793056
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DODEZ, ALEXANDER LYNN
354 FOSTER DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
HARASSMENT

DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL
6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAVITT, ROBERT MICHAEL
1835 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

KING, SHARON
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
12156 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
800 ROCKWAY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCGLAMERY, ZEKE EDWARD
410 DOGWOOD LN Chattanooga, 374054417
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK
337 BROOMSEDGE TRL APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 374051121
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
410 DOGWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PERIAN, DAVID EARL
413 SLOAN GAP RD OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SAUNDERS, SHAWN LOUIS RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS
3935 JASMIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TROTT, SHANNON LYNN
11 TERESA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

TUMINSKI, MICHAEL PAUL
8425 PARADIGM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALTON, ANDRIEL SHANICE
1607 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEST, KEVIN AUSTIN
1061 EASTVIEW CIR GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

YOCKMAN, ELIZABETH WILSON
166 HICKMEN FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

