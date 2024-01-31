Police Blotter: 2 Women Slap Each Other At Shady’s Corner; Woman Thinks Someone Turned Off Her House Lights

An employee with Shady’s Corner at 1402 Cemetery Ave. called police and said two women slapped each other. One was a light-skinned black female and the other was a blonde white female, both in their early 20s. There was no further information about either woman. The bar needed a report for the beer board. No victims came forth to police.

* * *

A woman on Pine Manor Drive called police to report she was hearing noises outside her home. She didn’t want to speak with police. Officers checked the area and didn’t find anything.

* * *

A caller told police two young men tried to break into her vehicle on E. 13th Street and they left in a white Hyundai sedan. She didn’t want to speak with police. The information was BOLO’ed.

* * *

A woman told police she was having issues with billing on her Prime account and wanted to cancel it. She said she googled a number on the Internet for Amazon customer service which directed her to download an app. Within a few minutes of downloading the app, she noticed her phone had been hacked. Immediately she turned her phone off and then had to cancel her bank account and order a new phone.

* * *

Police were called to Taco Bell at 3151 Broad St. where a woman was asleep inside and refusing to leave when asked by staff. An officer spoke with the woman and got her to leave the restaurant without any further incident. She was banned from Taco Bell.

* * *

A man called police and said a woman wouldn’t leave his friend’s residence on Maple Street Court. An officer arrived and spoke to a man who said the woman was causing a scene and refused to leave. The woman and man both claimed to be the only person on the lease for the address, but couldn’t provide paperwork. Officers reviewed both of their I.D.s, and the man’s address matched the residence, while the woman’s didn’t. Officers then asked the woman to pack her things and leave, and she did.

* * *

Officers spoke with a man on Cameron Lane via Google Translate. What officers were able to determine was that the man and another person were sub-leasing parts of the house and had allowed another man to rent a room. The other man was kicked out before the cold, but due to the cold was allowed to come back and stay. At some point in the night the other man came back and was knocking on the man’s window. Police were not sure who the actual owner of the house was or if they know that the man and another man are sub-leasing the rooms. The man who was kicked out, then allowed back, was not there when police arrived. The man who was kicked out had belongings on the porch for him to pick up, police assume after he is kicked out for real.

* * *

A man on Highway 153 told police he had shipped an iPad through UPS to his daughter. When the package arrived, the iPad was not in the package. The man requested a report so he could get the item replaced.

* * *

A woman told police her house lights were not on when she arrived to her residence on 15th Avenue and she believed someone turned them off. Police checked her house and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. It appeared that her power was out. She didn’t believe that and said that someone messed with her house and it had happened before. She continuously changed the topic of conversation and started talking about things that happened a year and two years ago. She said she didn’t need police after they checked her house.