Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE

3928 HINE HART OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)



ADAMS, MYA LABRIA

4423 JERSEY PIKE UNIT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

1608 NORTHCHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAILEY, CODY ALLEN

8063 DAVIS WOLF LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON

5221 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD



BELTON, TERESA KIM

428 MAULDETH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERNABE TERCERO, DOMINGO

4007 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BRIDGE, ISA N

1901 S WATKINS STREETS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD



BYRD, BRIAN KEITH

1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063206

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COLLINS, VERONICA DENISE

604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL

2440 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082925

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAUGHERTY, CHRISTIAN

9110 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



DAVIS, MARVIN EARL

1906 SHARP ST, APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS, TERRY LEE

9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



ELROD, CODY AARON

2951 NEW HOME RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



EMMETT, JOSEPH ELIJAH

5 SOUTH ORCHARD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING



FERRER, JACOB KEVIN

3220 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FOSTER, GARY WAYNE

1098 GRAYSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD

4108 DODDS AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



FREY, ERIC MICHAEL

751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GARMANY, VANITY LAFAITH

154 UPPER FINE LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GREEN, JOEL LEBRON

801 N COLUMBINE SEVIERVILLE, 372081018

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GUOX, WILMER

5969 PINEHURST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HENRY, SEAN A

11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, SHAWN REED

342 SWEET LAND DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

DRIVING ON REVOKED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SIMPLE POSSESSION



MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH

3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE

1210 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE

13790 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK

1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PARIS, RODNEY ERIC

4008 HOOKER RD Chattanooga, 374101618

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

