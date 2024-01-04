Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, January 4, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE 
3928 HINE HART OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)

ADAMS, MYA LABRIA 
4423 JERSEY PIKE UNIT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE 
1608 NORTHCHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BAILEY, CODY ALLEN 
8063 DAVIS WOLF LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON 
5221 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

BELTON, TERESA KIM 
428 MAULDETH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERNABE TERCERO, DOMINGO 
4007 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BRIDGE, ISA N 
1901 S WATKINS STREETS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

BYRD, BRIAN KEITH 
1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063206 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COLLINS, VERONICA DENISE 
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL 
2440 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082925 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAUGHERTY, CHRISTIAN 
9110 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DAVIS, MARVIN EARL 
1906 SHARP ST, APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVIS, TERRY LEE 
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

ELROD, CODY AARON 
2951 NEW HOME RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

EMMETT, JOSEPH ELIJAH 
5 SOUTH ORCHARD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING

FERRER, JACOB KEVIN 
3220 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOSTER, GARY WAYNE 
1098 GRAYSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD 
4108 DODDS AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FREY, ERIC MICHAEL 
751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GARMANY, VANITY LAFAITH 
154 UPPER FINE LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GREEN, JOEL LEBRON 
801 N COLUMBINE SEVIERVILLE, 372081018 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GUOX, WILMER 
5969 PINEHURST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HENRY, SEAN A 
11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, SHAWN REED 
342 SWEET LAND DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
DRIVING ON REVOKED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SIMPLE POSSESSION

MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH 
3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE 
1210 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE 
13790 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK 
1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARIS, RODNEY ERIC 
4008 HOOKER RD Chattanooga, 374101618 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PERRYMAN, TERRY L 
25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
RECKLESS DRIVING

RAY, KYTRON CHARLES 
1102 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112401 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTSON, ARTERRION CENTRE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUFFIN, DEDRICK LAMAR 
2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF TRAMADOL FOR RESALE

SMITH, JEREMY TERRELL 
1104 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071903 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SONTAY VICENTE, EVA BALVINA 
4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SURRENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY 
8813 PEBBLE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, DARREN LEBRON 
5081 VERBENA DR ACWORTH, 30102 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

TRIPLETT, ELISHA CHANCE 
453 LITTLE MOUNTAIN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WHITE, JEROME MICHAEL 
1525 LILLIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1,000)

