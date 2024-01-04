Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
4008 HOOKER RD Chattanooga, 374101618
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
|
|ADAMS, MYA LABRIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BAILEY, CODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BANKS, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
|
|BERNABE TERCERO, DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BRIDGE, ISA N
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/22/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
|
|BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, VERONICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/06/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAUGHERTY, CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|ELROD, CODY AARON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|EMMETT, JOSEPH ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FERRER, JACOB KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FOSTER, GARY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|FREY, ERIC MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GARMANY, VANITY LAFAITH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/27/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GREEN, JOEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GUOX, WILMER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/24/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HENRY, SEAN A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/21/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PERRYMAN, TERRY L
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 02/10/1944
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|RAY, KYTRON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RUFFIN, DEDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF TRAMADOL FOR RESALE
|
|SMITH, JEREMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|SONTAY VICENTE, EVA BALVINA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SURRENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, DARREN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|TRIPLETT, ELISHA CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, JEROME MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/17/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
|