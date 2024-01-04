19-Year-Old Arrested After Evading Police, Injuring Several In Crashes

Denzel Roberson, 19, was arrested after evading police, and striking several vehicles and injuring two on Wednesday.



Chattanooga Police were investigating an auto theft of an Audi A5 that occurred in the 2400 block of Northbrier Circle. CPD officers developed information that the stolen vehicle was located in the area of Dee Drive.

At approximately 4:38 p.m., CPD officers located a stolen vehicle backed into a driveway at a residence in the 300 block of Dee Drive.As the officer was exiting his marked patrol vehicle, the driver of the stolen vehicle placed the Audi into drive and intentionally drove toward and struck the door of the police vehicle. The door then struck the officer causing minor injuries. The driver then fled the area in the stolen vehicle.





CPD officers located the vehicle and attempted to complete a traffic stop, however the driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.





The driver continued to drive in a reckless manner on multiple roadways. While evading the officers, the driver struck two other vehicles. One occupant was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with minor injuries.





Due to the damage sustained during the traffic crashes, the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of North Willow Street and East Third Street. The occupants of the vehicle jumped out of the Audi and ran from the officers. CPD officers set up a perimeter and located Roberson. Roberson matched the description of the driver of the stolen Audi.





Roberson was arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle, aggravated assault (three counts), reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, and several other charges.



