Senator Moore Calls For "An Immediate Declaration Of An Illegal Alien and Drug Invasion in Georgia"

Senator Colton Moore from Dade County on Thursday said he was calling for "an immediate declaration of an alien and drug invasion in Georgia."

He said, "Over 11 million illegal aliens are now in the U.S. - more than Georgia's entire population. In 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol identified 167+ known terrorists who entered the U.S. through our unsecured border. This has injured our state and country.



"Law enforcement is overwhelmed and underpaid. The unprecedented amount of human trafficking, terrorist activity, and illegal drugs has killed over 71,238 American citizens in the past year.

Our state cannot afford this crisis."Governor Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, and the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must declare an Illegal Alien and Illegal Drug Invasion and take action now."We need to support our law enforcement, protect our communities, and save Georgia.”