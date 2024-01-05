Homeless Man Arrested On E. 11th Street Bridge Had 110 Drivers Licenses, 22 Insurance Cards, 12 Credit/Debit Cards

A homeless man arrested for sleeping on a bridge on E. 11th Street was found with 110 drivers licenses, 22 insurance cards and 12 credit/debit cards.

Police said 33-year-old Isaac Christopher Jordan also had two COVID 19 vaccination cards, seven ID cards, Social Security cards and three access cards, including one for Erlanger Hospital. All the items were in a box.

Officers were able to determine that the box came from the Homeless Healthcare Clinic/Chatt Foundation just down the street.

Officials there said the box sits behind desks there, but was recently missing.

Jordan was charged with violating the protection of public property, critical infrastructure vandalism, and theft of property.

Police said he set up camp on a railroad bridge despite signs warning not to do so, and blocking the bridge.