Pair Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of AT&T Copper Wire

  • Friday, January 5, 2024
Authorities have charged two men with stealing thousands of dollars of AT&T copper wire.

James Darrell Perry, 51, this week was charged with theft of property over $5,000, critical infrastructure vandalism, and possession of a controlled substance.

A county detective said he began an investigation last Aug. 11 into AT&T wire thefts within Hamilton County. Perry was identified as a suspect in wire theft along Stormer Road and Arapaho Drive.

James Brian Webb, who was earlier charged in the case, said Perry assisted him in the cutting of wire along Stormer Road. 

An AT&T employee on Aug. 11 reported that approximately 1,500 feet of wire had been cut and taken along Stormer Road. The value was $7,500.

On Aug. 16, an AT&T employee advised that AT&T customers along Stormer Road had lost power. It was found that an additional 100 feet of wire had been cut and removed. The employee said the cost, including replacing all the line, was $8,000.

It was found that several hundred feet of wire had also been cut along Arapaho Drive. The total loss for that section was around $8,000.

A man with an extensive criminal record mainly involving drugs told a detective that he was with Perry at Arapaho Drive and saw him cut the wire. He said the wire was then stripped and the insulation burned off. The wire was then taken to Baxwin Scrap Iron and Metal to be sold, it was stated.

A detective went to Baxwin Scrap Iron and Metal and found that Perry had sold 1,532 pounds of copper for $4,289.60 in August.

 

 

 

 

 

