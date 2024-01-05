Funeral Service For Prominent Realtor Mark Hite Will Be Jan. 13

The funeral service for prominent realtor Mark Hite, who died unexpectedly at his Key West, Fla., condo on New Year's Day, will be Jan. 13.

Mr. Hite, 58, led the Mark Hite Team of Real Estate Partners LLC.

Born July 31, 1965 in McCracken County, Kentucky, he had been a resident of Chattanooga for 30 years.

With a rich background in retail sales management across the Southeastern U.S., Mr. Hite embarked on his real estate career in 2002. From selling one home per week to now overseeing a powerhouse team, his leadership resulted in double-digit annual sales growth and $116 million in cumulative sales for 2022 alone.

He marked himself as "Local Mark" in contrast to a heavily advertising Atlanta Mark.

A two-time president of the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors, he also served on the board of directors for Chambliss Center for Children, CHI Memorial Foundation, Cempa Community Care, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, and the Launch Pad. He formerly served with the American Heart Association and The American Cancer Society where he was inducted in 2021 as the Hope Society Honoree.

Mr. Hite contributed over $200,000 annually to local nonprofits.

He received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Kentucky and was a member of the University of Kentucky Alumni and is a Kentucky Colonel which is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky in recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to a community, state, and nation.

Mr. Hite was an active member and served as Lay Leader at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

It was noted that his favorite place in the world was Key West and his favorite color was Kentucky Blue and you could often find him dining at one of his favorite restaurants, The Big Chill, Scottie’s on the River or the Public House.

Services will be Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 8645 E. Brainerd Road, with Pastor Eric Light officiating. Burial will be on Thursday, Jan. 18, in Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Road.



Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.