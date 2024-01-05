Latest Headlines

Funeral Service For Prominent Realtor Mark Hite Will Be Jan. 13

  • Friday, January 5, 2024
Mark Hite
Mark Hite

The funeral service for prominent realtor Mark Hite, who died unexpectedly at his Key West, Fla., condo on New Year's Day, will be Jan. 13.

Mr. Hite, 58, led the Mark Hite Team of Real Estate Partners LLC. 

Born July 31, 1965 in McCracken County, Kentucky, he had been a resident of Chattanooga for 30 years.

With a rich background in retail sales management across the Southeastern U.S., Mr. Hite embarked on his real estate career in 2002.  From selling one home per week to now overseeing a powerhouse team, his leadership resulted in double-digit annual sales growth and $116 million in cumulative sales for 2022 alone. 

He marked himself as "Local Mark" in contrast to a heavily advertising Atlanta Mark.

A two-time president of the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors, he also served on the board of directors for Chambliss Center for Children, CHI Memorial Foundation, Cempa Community Care, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, and the Launch Pad.    He formerly served with the American Heart Association and The American Cancer Society where he was inducted in 2021 as the Hope Society Honoree.

Mr. Hite contributed over $200,000 annually to local nonprofits.

He received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Kentucky and was a member of the University of Kentucky Alumni and is a Kentucky Colonel which is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky in recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to a community, state, and nation.

Mr. Hite was an active member and served as Lay Leader at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

It was noted that his favorite place in the world was Key West and his favorite color was Kentucky Blue and you could often find him dining at one of his favorite restaurants, The Big Chill, Scottie’s on the River or the Public House.

Services will be Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 8645 E. Brainerd Road, with Pastor Eric Light officiating.   Burial will be on Thursday, Jan. 18, in Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Road.

 

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.

 

 

Latest Headlines
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, January 5th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/5/2024
Covenant Women Lose 73-67 To Visiting Hawks
  • Sports
  • 1/5/2024
Chattanooga Christian Sweeps Boyd Buchanan
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/5/2024
Mocs' Hoops Set To Host Furman Saturday Night
  • Sports
  • 1/5/2024
Covenant Men Lose 77-74 To Huntingdon
  • Sports
  • 1/5/2024
Funeral Service For Prominent Realtor Mark Hite Will Be Jan. 13
Funeral Service For Prominent Realtor Mark Hite Will Be Jan. 13
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man With Non-Matching License And Credit Card Denied Lodging; Man Posing As Woman's Cousin Wants Money
  • 1/6/2024

Staff at the Hotel Clarion, 3641 Cummings Hwy., told police a white male, clean shaven and wearing blue jeans, attempted to check in to the hotel with an Illinois drivers license that did not ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIGBE, SILVIA 4797 FOREST WOOD LN APT B HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... more

Urban Story Ventures Acquires Arcade Beauty Manufacturing Site
Urban Story Ventures Acquires Arcade Beauty Manufacturing Site
  • 1/5/2024

Southeast real estate development group Urban Story Ventures has acquired the Arcade Beauty’s manufacturing site at 3800 Amnicola Highway. The off-market purchase was completed in the final days ... more

Breaking News
Man Charged With 2009 Rape Of Teen Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence
Man Charged With 2009 Rape Of Teen Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence
  • 1/5/2024
Pair Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of AT&T Copper Wire
Pair Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of AT&T Copper Wire
  • 1/5/2024
Homeless Man Arrested On E. 11th Street Bridge Had 110 Drivers Licenses, 22 Insurance Cards, 12 Credit/Debit Cards
Homeless Man Arrested On E. 11th Street Bridge Had 110 Drivers Licenses, 22 Insurance Cards, 12 Credit/Debit Cards
  • 1/5/2024
Police Blotter: Couple Calling 911 Twice Can't Be Found In East Ridge; Car Man Buys And Works On Hours Earlier Catches Fire
  • 1/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2024
Opinion
The Best Time Ever To Be A Trial Lawyer In Chattanooga
  • 1/5/2024
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/5/2024
Education 2024 And Beyond
  • 1/4/2024
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Sports
Rickea Jackson Leads Lady Vols Past Auburn On The Road
Rickea Jackson Leads Lady Vols Past Auburn On The Road
  • 1/5/2024
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
  • 1/4/2024
Randy Smith: SEC: Wait 'Til Next Year
Randy Smith: SEC: Wait 'Til Next Year
  • 1/4/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Covenant Women Lose 73-67 To Visiting Hawks
  • 1/5/2024
Happenings
AVA Announces First Exhibit of 2024
  • 1/5/2024
Surviving The Assassin’s Bullet: Stand Watie Before The Civil War Program Is Jan. 20
  • 1/5/2024
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
  • 1/4/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 1/5/2024
Plan Chattanooga Invites Community To Online Public Meetings For City's Future
  • 1/4/2024
Entertainment
Brewer Media Selling 2 Chattanooga Radio Stations To Contemporary Christian Network
  • 1/5/2024
Golden Eagle Journalism Alumna Spreads Her Wings As Chattanooga News Anchor
Golden Eagle Journalism Alumna Spreads Her Wings As Chattanooga News Anchor
  • 1/5/2024
Governor Lee To Launch Bill Protecting Tennessee Music
  • 1/5/2024
Best of Grizzard - Ear And Nose Hair
Best of Grizzard - Ear And Nose Hair
  • 1/5/2024
Rockapella Returns For Lee University Presidential Concert Series
Rockapella Returns For Lee University Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/4/2024
Opinion
The Best Time Ever To Be A Trial Lawyer In Chattanooga
  • 1/5/2024
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/5/2024
Dining
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Business/Government
Tennessee Joins Brief Asking U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Trump Eligibility Case
  • 1/5/2024
State Rep. Greg Martin Introduces Bill To Ease Cost Of Parenthood
  • 1/5/2024
Public Censure Issued Against Hamilton County Lawyer
  • 1/5/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Student Scene
GNTC's Practical Nursing Program To Hold Open House Jan. 24
GNTC's Practical Nursing Program To Hold Open House Jan. 24
  • 1/5/2024
MLK Service Day Tradition Continues At Southern Adventist University For 30th Year
  • 1/4/2024
Mocs Recovery Program Earns National Accreditation
  • 1/4/2024
Living Well
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is Jan. 22
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is Jan. 22
  • 1/5/2024
Doug Veazey Advances To COO Of Legacy Senior Living
Doug Veazey Advances To COO Of Legacy Senior Living
  • 1/4/2024
Chambliss Center For Children To Host 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 9
Chambliss Center For Children To Host 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 9
  • 1/4/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Outdoors
South Cumberland Community Fund Seeks Community Volunteers
  • 1/4/2024
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
  • 1/2/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 41: Riverside
  • 1/2/2024
Our Frozen Planet Begins Jan. 11 At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 1/3/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
  • 1/4/2024
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
  • 1/3/2024
"You Have To Have A Goal" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/3/2024
Obituaries
Mark William Hite
Mark William Hite
  • 1/5/2024
Linda "Lynn" Lee Young Blevins
Linda "Lynn" Lee Young Blevins
  • 1/5/2024
David Allen Poss
David Allen Poss
  • 1/5/2024
Area Obituaries
Truelove, Thomas "Tom" (Cleveland)
Truelove, Thomas "Tom" (Cleveland)
  • 1/5/2024
Doss, Alivia "Livy" Jean (Dayton)
  • 1/5/2024
Hill, Brenda E. (Dayton)
Hill, Brenda E. (Dayton)
  • 1/5/2024