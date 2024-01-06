Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, January 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIGBE, SILVIA 
4797 FOREST WOOD LN APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON 
203 SOUTH SAINT MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

BINGHAM, DONALD EDWARD 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE 
7610 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONE, VINCENT ERIC 
4621 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

CARTER, JAMES CARLOS 
5009 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112556 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COLLINS, JAMES ERIC 
5312 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123246 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, AL KENDRICK 
2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE 
9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT 
4614 BONNIE WAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESPEY, BLEVINS ALEXANDER 
2600 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE 
1806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION FIREARM W/PRIOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)

GOODNIGHT, JUSTIN ELLIS 
12451 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS DRIVING

HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 905 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE 
1924 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONT.

SUB. )

HAWKINS, JULIANNA JENKINS 
103 GRANT AVE DECHERD, 37324 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, LARRY G 
4619 ADAMS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HENRY, BRADFORD SCOTT 
5931 VYVETTE STREET CINCINATTI, 45236 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON 
NONE WARREN, 48091 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, KENNETH GERALD 
2040 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 373798805 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HORTON, LATRANCE Q 
1021 DALTON STREET COLUMBIA, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL 
1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FRANKLIN CO OH)

JONES, ALEXIS ALIZE 
2120 CHESTNUT ST APT 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KIRKPATRICK, GARY LEE 
10715 GREENFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

KNIGHT, DEDRICK L 
8156 HOLLY CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211942 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR 
1624 MARY DUPREE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN 
1174 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLS JR, REGINALD LEVANT 
2024 CENTURY AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT 
89 CALLIE CIRCLE TUNNEL HILL, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENELIA
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MORGAN, KANAAN G 
423 INDIAN HILLS DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORRIS, JONNAE MICHELE 
511 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

MORRIS, MASON LOWERY 
105 FLORA LANE RINGGOLD, 374043073 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYER, GARLIN LAVON 
2709 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
POSSESSION OFMARIJUANA

ROY, VIPIN 
7153 BLOSSOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374216604 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR 
1108 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SOUTH, JAMIE ANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

TARVER, DEANGELO DEWAYNE 
1503MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WEAVER, MICHAEL EDWIN 
306 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGH 
450 BEREAN LANE HIXSON, 373433896 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY 
5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

