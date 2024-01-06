Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AIGBE, SILVIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BALLOU, STEVEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000) BINGHAM, DONALD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/03/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONE, VINCENT ERIC

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, AL KENDRICK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/14/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESPEY, BLEVINS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION FIREARM W/PRIOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA) GOODNIGHT, JUSTIN ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS DRIVING HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONT. SUB. ) HAWKINS, JULIANNA JENKINS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, LARRY G

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/17/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HENRY, BRADFORD SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/20/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, KENNETH GERALD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HORTON, LATRANCE Q

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/09/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FRANKLIN CO OH) JONES, ALEXIS ALIZE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/27/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KIRKPATRICK, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS KNIGHT, DEDRICK L

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/14/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLS JR, REGINALD LEVANT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/15/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENELIA

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MORGAN, KANAAN G

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/08/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORRIS, JONNAE MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) MYER, GARLIN LAVON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OFMARIJUANA ROY, VIPIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/06/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED SOUTH, JAMIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY TARVER, DEANGELO DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE WEAVER, MICHAEL EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/23/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/16/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/06/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

