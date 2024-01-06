Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AIGBE, SILVIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BALLOU, STEVEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
|
|BINGHAM, DONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/03/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONE, VINCENT ERIC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, AL KENDRICK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/14/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|ESPEY, BLEVINS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
|
|EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION FIREARM W/PRIOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
|
|GOODNIGHT, JUSTIN ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONT. SUB. )
|
|HAWKINS, JULIANNA JENKINS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, LARRY G
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/17/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HENRY, BRADFORD SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/20/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HIGH, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, KENNETH GERALD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HORTON, LATRANCE Q
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/09/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FRANKLIN CO OH)
|
|JONES, ALEXIS ALIZE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KIRKPATRICK, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
|
|KNIGHT, DEDRICK L
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
- SPEEDING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLS JR, REGINALD LEVANT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
|
|MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENELIA
- POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MORGAN, KANAAN G
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/08/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORRIS, JONNAE MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|MYER, GARLIN LAVON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
- POSSESSION OFMARIJUANA
|
|ROY, VIPIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|SOUTH, JAMIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|TARVER, DEANGELO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WEAVER, MICHAEL EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/23/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|