Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 7, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGIO, ROBERT OCHOLA 
219 CANARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BANKS, NICKELL DARWON 
4408 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BARRETT, MARCIA ANN 
5217 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BENSON, KRISTINA H 
730 WEST JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA 
3116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, CASSIDY BENSON 
6603 HARVEST DRIVE NW FORT PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

COBBINS, EUGENE JR 
1711 WILLIAMSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021011 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COFFEL, KALEB CAINE 
1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 373118499 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COWAN, NICHOLAS DANIEL 
373 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD 
2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELTMAN, BENJAMIN DAVIS 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD UNIT 258 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FORTE ABREU, JUAN 
7926 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMMOND, JAYRON MONTAVIS 
1133 PEBBLE CREEK PKW BRIMINGHAM, 35214 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON 
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, NIGIL STORMN 
2300 NORTHBRIAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE 
384 DOOLEY ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MORGAN, JENNIFER DIANE 
2800 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA

NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE 
9218 DAYTON PIKE UNIT 222 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

PHILLIPS, SARA JANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAMOS VASQUEZ, APOLONIO 
2110 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RAWLS, DEREFA DEWONN 
4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERS, GREGORY ALEXANDER 
2109 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
HARASSMENT

SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH 
2800 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMS, RAVEN RENEE 
5301 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLADE, DARRELL Q 
5761 NOVACK STREET WINSTON SALEM, 27105 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VAUGHN, LARRY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WATKINS, KELVIN LAMAR 
7003 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

Here are the mug shots:
BAGIO, ROBERT OCHOLA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARRETT, MARCIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENSON, KRISTINA H
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/12/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, CASSIDY BENSON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
COWAN, NICHOLAS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELTMAN, BENJAMIN DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FORTE ABREU, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, NIGIL STORMN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
  • EVADING ARREST 39160603
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 55080109
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE 39130102
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE 39130102
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS
PHILLIPS, SARA JANE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAWLS, DEREFA DEWONN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/10/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERS, GREGORY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
  • HARASSMENT
SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WATKINS, KELVIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT




