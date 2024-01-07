Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAGIO, ROBERT OCHOLA
219 CANARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BANKS, NICKELL DARWON
4408 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BARRETT, MARCIA ANN
5217 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENSON, KRISTINA H
730 WEST JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA
3116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, CASSIDY BENSON
6603 HARVEST DRIVE NW FORT PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
COBBINS, EUGENE JR
1711 WILLIAMSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021011
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 373118499
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COWAN, NICHOLAS DANIEL
373 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD
2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELTMAN, BENJAMIN DAVIS
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD UNIT 258 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FORTE ABREU, JUAN
7926 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMMOND, JAYRON MONTAVIS
1133 PEBBLE CREEK PKW BRIMINGHAM, 35214
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, NIGIL STORMN
2300 NORTHBRIAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
384 DOOLEY ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MORGAN, JENNIFER DIANE
2800 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA
NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
9218 DAYTON PIKE UNIT 222 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS
PHILLIPS, SARA JANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAMOS VASQUEZ, APOLONIO
2110 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RAWLS, DEREFA DEWONN
4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERS, GREGORY ALEXANDER
2109 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
HARASSMENT
SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH
2800 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
5301 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLADE, DARRELL Q
5761 NOVACK STREET WINSTON SALEM, 27105
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VAUGHN, LARRY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WATKINS, KELVIN LAMAR
7003 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAGIO, ROBERT OCHOLA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARRETT, MARCIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BENSON, KRISTINA H
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/12/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CASSIDY BENSON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
|
|COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|COWAN, NICHOLAS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
|
|DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FELTMAN, BENJAMIN DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FORTE ABREU, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, NIGIL STORMN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
- EVADING ARREST 39160603
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 55080109
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE 39130102
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE 39130102
|
|MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS
|
|PHILLIPS, SARA JANE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAWLS, DEREFA DEWONN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/10/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIVERS, GREGORY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
- HARASSMENT
|
|SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WATKINS, KELVIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024
Charge(s):
|