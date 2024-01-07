Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGIO, ROBERT OCHOLA

219 CANARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BANKS, NICKELL DARWON

4408 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BARRETT, MARCIA ANN

5217 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BENSON, KRISTINA H

730 WEST JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA

3116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, CASSIDY BENSON

6603 HARVEST DRIVE NW FORT PAYNE, 35967

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

BAGIO, ROBERT OCHOLA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BARRETT, MARCIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/29/1960

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BENSON, KRISTINA H

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/25/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/12/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWN, CASSIDY BENSON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE COFFEL, KALEB CAINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR COWAN, NICHOLAS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/01/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FELTMAN, BENJAMIN DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FORTE ABREU, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/03/1968

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, NIGIL STORMN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103

EVADING ARREST 39160603

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

RECKLESS DRIVING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 55080109

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE 39130102

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE 39130102 MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS PHILLIPS, SARA JANE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/27/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAWLS, DEREFA DEWONN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/10/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERS, GREGORY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT

HARASSMENT SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/22/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMS, RAVEN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/18/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WARLICK, MARISSA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/16/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WATKINS, KELVIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

