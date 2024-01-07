Latest Headlines

Lookouts Stadium Cost Rises From $79.5 Million To $120 Million

  • Sunday, January 7, 2024

Inflation has caused the estimated cost of the South Broad mixed-use stadium to rise from $79.8 million to $120 million, officials confirmed on Sunday.

A consultant group working on the project said it is still viable.

The group said, "To ensure the city and county do not need to come up with an extra $40 million, the landowners and the Lookouts will assume this extra burden and will be repaid only after the city and county have paid off their $80 million bond.

"From the public/taxpayer standpoint, the deal has not significantly changed since it was overwhelmingly approved by the City Council and County Commission in August of 2022 because the private sector is shouldering the burden and risk of the increased construction cost.

"If anything, the deal has gotten sweeter for the city and county since 2022 because the landowner and the Lookouts now have 40 million reasons to get the public’s $80 million bond repaid quickly and completely."

The Sports Committee, that is slated to be the owner of the stadium, has a Thursday morning meeting when the cost of the project is bound to come up.

Then on Thursday afternoon, the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce is hosting a briefing for the City Council, County Commission, the Lookouts, the landowners (Perimeter Properties), the master developer (Jim Irwin of New City), and other relevant parties.

The consultant group said, "The point of this meeting is to ensure everyone has the latest information.

"The results of an independent economic impact analysis (performed by Younger & Associates, the same firm that did the EIA for The Bend project) will also be shared later this week. This report is a way for an independent, third-party team of experts to weigh in on the magnitude of the return the public is likely to see on its investment in the stadium.

"The Younger study will also conservatively forecast the amount of new tax revenue that will be generated for City and County schools, roads, and other public services."

The group working on the project said construction is ready to begin immediately once the City Council and County Commission vote later this month (exact dates to be determined) to accept the private sector’s help in financing the project.

Jim Irwin, master developer on the project at U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry, said, "If you're really looking for a headline here, it's that unprecedented global inflation has caused the escalation in the originally projected cost of the ballpark. But the great news is the private sector has stepped up and intends to cover the full cost of the overrun. It's really that simple."

