Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL

1205 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



CARVER, MARCUS DARREN

159 COFFOY RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD

6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 373419581

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM

1113 E 35TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOVER, ERICA NIKEE

3537 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



FEAGANS, ROBERT LEE

394 WOODSROW DRIVE TUNNEL HILL,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GANDARILLA, OSCAR RAFAEL706 W DUG GAP MOUNTAIN RD DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHARDIN, JOHN WESLEY500 TUNNEL CT CHATTANOOGA, 47411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, CHRISTY LEE6574 E BRAINERED RD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREJOHNSON, DEANA GAIL6543 LAKE MEADOWS DR. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARKENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARKUBALA, PATRICIA HAKIM290 ARCHER ST CANTON, 30114Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTMOSS, MALIK LAMAR2601 KOBLENTZ CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062533Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDORELLANA, JOSE MIGUEL1612 CASTLEBERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR2715 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, MICHAEL ALEXANDER24 DRAUGHT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPRICE, GABRIEL JEREMIAH501 PLOVER WAY STOCKBRIDGE, 30281Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREROACH, NATERIA D394 WOODS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)ROBLEDO-GEYMER, GEYMER BENIGNO4012 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONSANDERS, BRENDA3812 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSHERLIN, DUSTIN SCOTT105 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHOMAS, JOHN W2524 STANDIFER HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)TURNER, ALANA M602 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWADE, TRACY LAVERN511 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWILSON, BRANDON LHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORWILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BEATY, AARON GRIZZLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BENSON, KRISTINA H

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/25/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CARVER, MARCUS DARREN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/26/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTINGS, AVA H

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/05/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOVER, ERICA NIKEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/03/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER GANDARILLA, OSCAR RAFAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GOSNELL, PAMELA SUE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/09/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, CHRISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JOHNSON, DEANA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/27/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST KUBALA, PATRICIA HAKIM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MATTHEWS, ZACHARY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MURRAY CO GA) MOSS, MALIK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED NELSON, CIRAEA ALONJAI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/20/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/01/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, CODY W

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) PRICE, GABRIEL JEREMIAH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ROACH, NATERIA D

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/15/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SANDERS, BRENDA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/10/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SHERLIN, DUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF THOMAS, JOHN W

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/24/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) TURNER, ALANA M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VASQUEZ-PALMA, JULIO CESAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WADE, TRACY LAVERN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/04/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



