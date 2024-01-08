Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
1205 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
159 COFFOY RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 373419581
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM
1113 E 35TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOVER, ERICA NIKEE
3537 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
FEAGANS, ROBERT LEE
394 WOODSROW DRIVE TUNNEL HILL,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
GANDARILLA, OSCAR RAFAEL
706 W DUG GAP MOUNTAIN RD DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY
500 TUNNEL CT CHATTANOOGA, 47411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, CHRISTY LEE
6574 E BRAINERED RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JOHNSON, DEANA GAIL
6543 LAKE MEADOWS DR. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KUBALA, PATRICIA HAKIM
290 ARCHER ST CANTON, 30114
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOSS, MALIK LAMAR
2601 KOBLENTZ CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062533
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ORELLANA, JOSE MIGUEL
1612 CASTLEBERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR
2715 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, MICHAEL ALEXANDER
24 DRAUGHT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PRICE, GABRIEL JEREMIAH
501 PLOVER WAY STOCKBRIDGE, 30281
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROACH, NATERIA D
394 WOODS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ROBLEDO-GEYMER, GEYMER BENIGNO
4012 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SANDERS, BRENDA
3812 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHERLIN, DUSTIN SCOTT
105 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THOMAS, JOHN W
2524 STANDIFER HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TURNER, ALANA M
602 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WADE, TRACY LAVERN
511 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILSON, BRANDON L
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN
4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
