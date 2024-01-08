Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL 
1205 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CARVER, MARCUS DARREN 
159 COFFOY RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD 
6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 373419581 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM 
1113 E 35TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOVER, ERICA NIKEE 
3537 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

FEAGANS, ROBERT LEE 
394 WOODSROW DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GANDARILLA, OSCAR RAFAEL 
706 W DUG GAP MOUNTAIN RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY 
500 TUNNEL CT CHATTANOOGA, 47411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, CHRISTY LEE 
6574 E BRAINERED RD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA 
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JOHNSON, DEANA GAIL 
6543 LAKE MEADOWS DR. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE 
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KUBALA, PATRICIA HAKIM 
290 ARCHER ST CANTON, 30114 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE 
907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOSS, MALIK LAMAR 
2601 KOBLENTZ CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062533 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ORELLANA, JOSE MIGUEL 
1612 CASTLEBERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE 
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR 
2715 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, MICHAEL ALEXANDER 
24 DRAUGHT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PRICE, GABRIEL JEREMIAH 
501 PLOVER WAY STOCKBRIDGE, 30281 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROACH, NATERIA D 
394 WOODS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

ROBLEDO-GEYMER, GEYMER BENIGNO 
4012 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SANDERS, BRENDA 
3812 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHERLIN, DUSTIN SCOTT 
105 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THOMAS, JOHN W 
2524 STANDIFER HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

TURNER, ALANA M 
602 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WADE, TRACY LAVERN 
511 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILSON, BRANDON L 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN 
4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BEATY, AARON GRIZZLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BENSON, KRISTINA H
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTINGS, AVA H
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOVER, ERICA NIKEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
GANDARILLA, OSCAR RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GOSNELL, PAMELA SUE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/09/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, CHRISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENKINS, LADASHIA BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JOHNSON, DEANA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/27/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
KUBALA, PATRICIA HAKIM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, ZACHARY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MURRAY CO GA)
MOSS, MALIK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
NELSON, CIRAEA ALONJAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/20/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, CODY W
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
PRICE, GABRIEL JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROACH, NATERIA D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/15/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SANDERS, BRENDA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHERLIN, DUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THOMAS, JOHN W
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TURNER, ALANA M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VASQUEZ-PALMA, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WADE, TRACY LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF


 


