Willow Carpenter, 5, Dies In Fire Near Crossville

A five-year-old child died in a fire near Crossville on Sunday.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators, as well as the Cumberland County Fire Department, Cumberland County EMS, and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded to an incident on Fall Creek Road in the Westel Community.





At approximately 5:22 pm (CST), emergency responders were alerted to a fully involved structure fire at 2074 Fall Creek Road, where it was reported that Willow Carpenter was inside the residence.Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the young child was unable to escape the fire and unfortunately perished.

The child's mother, Andrea Cox, 38, was present at the scene and was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center Burn Unit in Nashville for treatment.





Officials said, "Sheriff Casey Cox and the entire Cumberland County Sheriff's Office extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this devastating event. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that impacts our entire community.





"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working diligently to determine the cause of this tragic incident."



