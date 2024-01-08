Suspect Sought After Firing Shots Into Residence Then Stealing Police Car Early Monday Morning

Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call at 5:20 a.m. on Monday in the 1800 block of Jackson Street.

A suspect had fired multiple shots into a residence and left the area on foot. The responding officers were provided with a suspect description while they were en route to the shots fired call.





A CPD officer located a person matching the suspect description in the 500 block of North Hawthorne Street. The suspect began to resist the officer then jumped into the officer's marked patrol vehicle and drove off.





The suspect abandoned the patrol vehicle in the 2100 block of Fourth Avenue.CPD quickly located the vehicle and found nothing was taken from the vehicle.





CPD recovered two firearms where the suspect was originally discovered by the officer on North Hawthorne Street.





This is an active and on-going investigation.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.