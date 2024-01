Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE

3804 ARROR ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



BEATY, AARON GRIZZLE

78 MOLLY LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON

106 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



CASTINGS, AVA H

514 LULLWATER RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE

1417 WEST VALLEY ROAD WHITFIELD, 37397

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNERS, MATTHEW JERMIAH

2622 YOUNG ROAD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

INCEST

INCEST

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY



COPELAND, BRANDON L

HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COPPINGER, LOREN JADE

435 DURGIN HOLLOW ROAD CHICAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CORRIHER, DRAYTON

211 RANGE GAP RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COWAN, PAUL MICHAEL

1799 E MANASOTA BEACH RD ENGLEWOOD, 34223

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL

3911 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANNA



DEAN, DEREK LAMAR

409 WILDER AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)



DOMINGO-MEJIA, DANILO SAQUEO

2409 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DUCKSWORTH, DOSSIE CLEVELAND

2403 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ELLIOTT, DOROTHY IRENE

1305 BEAR CT CLARKSVILLE, 370426753

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL

5651 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638107

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FINNIGAN, CHELSEA ANN

7636 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163511

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY IMPAI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TEXTING WHILE DRIVIING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GARRETT, MATTISHA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS BURNING

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

CRIMINAL LITTERING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



GAULT, TIMOTHY DEAN

1127 CRANBROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOSNELL, PAMELA SUE

225 INZE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)



GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE

1508 A KARWILL LANE #B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CHILC ABUSE NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CHILD NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARDY, DREW J

170 ROGERS HILL LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HOULK-MANSEL, TESSA LEANN

4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY



INGLE, JERRY LEE

931 REED POND RD DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL

3642 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374061642

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JONES, LESLIE TERRELL

358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



KILGORE, SHARON ELAINE

2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KILPATRICK, PATRICIA SUE

606 COUNTY RD 289 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MADDOX, CLINTON MARTELL

650 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE

4805 ALPINE DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)



MENDEZ JUARAZ, DANNY

2003 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



MIGUEL, MANUEL JOSE

3911 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT.

228 CHATTANOOGA, 374153573

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY)



MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE

26 LILLAIN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MULLINS, KODY ALLEN

113 GOODSON AVE APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



NELSON, CIRAEA ALONJAI

1104 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

CRIMINAL LITTERING

EVADING ARREST

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC



PIERCE, CODY W

2102 ASHLAND CITY ROAD CLARKSVILLE, 37043

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



POTTER, MARCIE R

5311 VILLAGE GARDEN DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES

105 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

3008 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374061929

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



REYNOLDS, ROLAND ESSO

2211 BAYLON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROOD, SEAN EUGENE

4483 PALOMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 373637078

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHIPLEY, TANYA GAYLE

108 LAURELWOOD CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMS, MICHAEL TODD

222 N. MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE

2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STRICKLAND, CARLTON DEWAYNE

1318 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE

6450 BIG RIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA

424 BOOTH ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VASQUEZ-PALMA, JULIO CESAR

6144 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213090

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE

725 PYRON LN EAST RIDGE, 374122959

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ZELISKI, ERIK ALAN

1340 PASSENGER STREET APT 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNERS, MATTHEW JERMIAH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

INCEST

INCEST

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY COPPINGER, LOREN JADE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/16/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CORRIHER, DRAYTON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COWAN, PAUL MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/09/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANNA DEAN, DEREK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/25/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000) DUCKSWORTH, DOSSIE CLEVELAND

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ELLIOTT, DOROTHY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE FINNIGAN, CHELSEA ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY IMPAI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TEXTING WHILE DRIVIING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARRETT, MATTISHA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS BURNING

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

CRIMINAL LITTERING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY GAULT, TIMOTHY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CHILC ABUSE NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CHILD NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARDY, DREW J

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HOULK-MANSEL, TESSA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY INGLE, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, LESLIE TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/19/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY KILGORE, SHARON ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KILPATRICK, PATRICIA SUE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/06/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MADDOX, CLINTON MARTELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL) MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY) MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/02/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY MULLINS, KODY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE POTTER, MARCIE R

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/06/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RAMOS CHUN, ENMA VERTILLA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REYNOLDS, ROLAND ESSO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/05/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROOD, SEAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/29/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIPLEY, TANYA GAYLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, MICHAEL TODD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/30/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/09/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, CARLTON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/14/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, IYSIS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/19/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ZELISKI, ERIK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/26/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY