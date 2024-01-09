Latest Headlines

Blackburn Bill Would Make Blocking Roadways A Federal Crime

  • Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) introduced the Safe and Open Streets Act, legislation that would make it a federal crime to purposely obstruct, delay, or affect commerce by blocking a public road or highway.

“Blocking major roads to stop traffic flows is nothing short of lawlessness that should not be tolerated,” said Senator Blackburn. “These activists are not only intentionally creating a dangerous situation for themselves, but perhaps for a citizen who is awaiting an ambulance or a hard worker who will lose their job for being late. The Safe and Open Streets Act is critical to stopping this reckless behavior, particularly by Hamas sympathizers, in our U.S. cities.”

“The emerging tactic of radical protestors blocking roads and stopping commerce is not only obnoxious to innocent commuters, but it’s also dangerous and will eventually get people killed. It needs to be a crime throughout the country,” said Senator Tillis. “I’m proud to introduce the Safe and Open Streets Act so radical activists who resort to these reckless and dangerous tactics are held accountable under the full weight of the law for endangering public safety.”

Senator Blackburn said the Safe and Open Streets Act "is in direct response to radical tactics of pro-Palestinian protestors who have intentionally blocked roads and highways across the country.

"In November, protestors completely blocked the Durham Freeway in Durham, North Carolina during rush hour, stranding drivers and compromising the free flow of commerce. No arrests were made.

"Late last month, during one of the busiest travel days of the year, protestors blocked airport access roads in New York City and Los Angeles.

"The Safe and Open Streets Act would penalize lawbreakers through fines or up to five years of imprisonment."

The text of the Safe and Open Streets Act can be found here.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Left Back Jamil Roberts
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2024
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Needs Help Getting Into His Mom's House; Man's Vehicle Stolen From Work, Later Recovered
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2024
CPD Arrests Violent Recidivist
CPD Arrests Violent Recidivist
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2024
Final Rankings Places Mocs Football 14th/17th
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2024
School Board To Vote On Adding $3,000 Travel Allowance Per Board Member
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2024
Blackburn Bill Would Make Blocking Roadways A Federal Crime
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2024
Breaking News
CPD Arrests Violent Recidivist
CPD Arrests Violent Recidivist
  • 1/9/2024

Corey La'qua Malik France, 24, was arrested after reportedly firing at a man on Tunnel Boulevard early in the morning on Dec. 30. Chattanooga Police responded to an aggravated assault in ... more

Blackburn Bill Would Make Blocking Roadways A Federal Crime
  • 1/9/2024

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) introduced the Safe and Open Streets Act , legislation that would make it a federal crime to purposely obstruct, delay, or affect ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE 3804 ARROR ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD INDECENT ... more

Breaking News
Planning Commission Nixes Idea Of Motorcross Track At Ooltewah Farm
  • 1/8/2024
U.S. Justice Department In Georgia Case Says "Gender Dysphoria" Is A Protected Disability
  • 1/8/2024
County Schools Open 2 Hours Late On Tuesday; Cleveland/Bradley Schools Close
  • 1/8/2024
Suspect Sought After Firing Shots Into Residence Then Stealing Police Car Early Monday Morning
  • 1/8/2024
Kisha Cheeks Picks Up For Circuit Court Judge Race
Kisha Cheeks Picks Up For Circuit Court Judge Race
  • 1/8/2024
Opinion
Turn The "Field Of Schemes" Into The "Field Of Dreams"
  • 1/9/2024
Cut Our Losses On The Stadium
  • 1/8/2024
Popcorn, Peanuts And Crackerjacks - Take Me Out To The Ballgame
  • 1/9/2024
Booker T. Washington, The Appeaser?
  • 1/8/2024
Actions At Traffic Stop Should Disqualify Marie Mott For Political Office
  • 1/8/2024
Sports
Lady Vols Come Back From 17 Down To Win By 18 Over Kentucky
  • 1/7/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Put Together "Complete Game" Against Ole Miss
Dan Fleser: Vols Put Together "Complete Game" Against Ole Miss
  • 1/7/2024
Final Rankings Places Mocs Football 14th/17th
  • 1/9/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Left Back Jamil Roberts
  • 1/9/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Alan Voges Makes Beautiful, Functional Art
  • 1/8/2024
Houston Museum 50th Anniversary Antiques Show And Sale Is Feb. 16-18
  • 1/8/2024
Jerry Summers: “Choo Choo Chuck” On Board
Jerry Summers: “Choo Choo Chuck” On Board
  • 1/8/2024
Hixson Lions Club Makes Donation For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Tennessee
Hixson Lions Club Makes Donation For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Tennessee
  • 1/9/2024
Chattanooga Zoo And Pop-Up Project Close Asian Lantern Festival With Special Performance
Chattanooga Zoo And Pop-Up Project Close Asian Lantern Festival With Special Performance
  • 1/8/2024
Entertainment
Owner Of US-101 Radio Station In Chattanooga Files Bankruptcy
  • 1/8/2024
Marcia Ball Performs Live In Chattanooga Feb. 20
  • 1/8/2024
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
  • 1/9/2024
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway Thursday
  • 1/7/2024
Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton Play At Barrelhouse Ballroom Feb. 25
  • 1/6/2024
Opinion
Turn The "Field Of Schemes" Into The "Field Of Dreams"
  • 1/9/2024
Cut Our Losses On The Stadium
  • 1/8/2024
Popcorn, Peanuts And Crackerjacks - Take Me Out To The Ballgame
  • 1/9/2024
Dining
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Business/Government
GDI Services In Chattanooga To Close Its Doors March 5 Resulting In Layoff Of All 60 Employees
  • 1/8/2024
SmartBank President & CEO Elected To Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta's Board Of Directors
SmartBank President & CEO Elected To Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta's Board Of Directors
  • 1/8/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/9/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Student Scene
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
  • 1/9/2024
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
  • 1/8/2024
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2024
  • 1/8/2024
Living Well
Emergency Blood Shortage May Delay Medical Procedures; January Donors Could Win Trip To Superbowl
  • 1/8/2024
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Adds Renowned Pediatric Urologist
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Adds Renowned Pediatric Urologist
  • 1/8/2024
VCSG’s Pullen Cancer Center Opens Friday On South Broad Street
VCSG’s Pullen Cancer Center Opens Friday On South Broad Street
  • 1/9/2024
Memories
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
TWRA Commission Set For 1-Day Meeting At Dyersburg
  • 1/8/2024
Free Entrance To Point Park Jan. 15; Volunteers Needed For Dr. MLK, Jr. Day Of Service
  • 1/5/2024
Travel
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 13-14
  • 1/8/2024
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Church
Community SING Is Jan. 18 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
Community SING Is Jan. 18 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 1/9/2024
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
  • 1/8/2024
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
  • 1/8/2024
Obituaries
Kenneth L. Huskey
Kenneth L. Huskey
  • 1/9/2024
Alice Robertson Voorheis
  • 1/9/2024
Emma Andrews
Emma Andrews
  • 1/9/2024
Area Obituaries
Gibson, Ella "Ruth" (South Pittsburg)
Gibson, Ella "Ruth" (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/9/2024
Livesay, David Neal (Fort Oglethorpe)
Livesay, David Neal (Fort Oglethorpe)
  • 1/9/2024
Garcia, Senora Mary Lou Ernistine Ramos (Dalton)
Garcia, Senora Mary Lou Ernistine Ramos (Dalton)
  • 1/9/2024