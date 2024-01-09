Heavy Rain Closes Davidson Road In East Brainerd

Davidson Road is currently closed near the intersection of Gunbarrel Road due to flooding on South Chickamauga Creek and Mackey Branch, city officials said Tuesday night.

The automatic gates that would block traffic from entering Davidson Road are experiencing technical issues which necessitate the placement of temporary barricades.

Officials said, "Do not go around the barricades, even if the flooding subsides. An inspection will need to occur before traffic can resume.

"South Chickamauga Creek is expected to reach peak flooding around midnight tonight, therefore Davidson Road will likely remain closed through the morning rush hour. Additional roads may see minor flooding such as Lightfoot Mill Road, Youngstown Road, and Airport Road."