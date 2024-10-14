Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, October 14, 2024

Contested 31st House District Race Is Among Choices For Rhea County Voters
  • Breaking News
  • 10/14/2024
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 9
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/14/2024
Bowling Scores
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/14/2024
Gas Prices Rise 21.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 10/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/14/2024
  • 10/14/2024

Early voting for Rhea County will begin on Wednesday, according to Rhea County Administrator of Elections Felicia Goodman. On the ballot will be races for President, Senator, Congressman for ... more

  • 10/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AUSBERRY, ... more

The World Lost A Great Man In The Death Of Bill Flynn
  • 10/13/2024
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
  • 10/13/2024
4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
  • 10/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/13/2024
Rhea County Sheriff's Office Will Not Face Prosecution
  • 10/12/2024
Bury The Hatchet
  • 10/14/2024
What’s The Big Hurry To Add The New Zone RR For Unincorporated Hamilton County?
  • 10/14/2024
Helene Changed Everything
  • 10/14/2024
The Shawn Harris Walz
  • 10/14/2024
Dean Supports Helton-Haynes
  • 10/14/2024
Golf Notebook: Simonsen Among Golfers Chasing Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
  • 10/13/2024
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Takes on Qubein Cup Field
  • 10/13/2024
Sampson's 3rd TD Leads Vols In Comeback OT Win Over Florida, 23-17
  • 10/12/2024
#23 Mocs Dominate Furman, 41-10, On The Road For 3rd-Straight Victory
  • 10/12/2024
Life With Ferris: Have You Been To Rock City Lately?
  • 10/14/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About McDonald Farm And Trees
  • 10/11/2024
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
  • 10/11/2024
Local Teacher, Coach And Author Nikki Robbs Releases 3rd Book
  • 10/14/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 10/14/2024
Jericho Brass Has First Seasonal Concert Sunday
  • 10/14/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
  • 10/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/11/2024
KZ106, The Barn Nursery, And The Barrelhouse Ballroom Host Hurricane Relief Concert To Benefit Wings of Hope
  • 10/11/2024
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
  • 10/11/2024
Bury The Hatchet
  • 10/14/2024
What’s The Big Hurry To Add The New Zone RR For Unincorporated Hamilton County?
  • 10/14/2024
Helene Changed Everything
  • 10/14/2024
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
$40 Million In New Markets Tax Credits Awarded To River Gorge Capital
  • 10/14/2024
Ocoee Food City Set To Open Oct. 16
  • 10/11/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/14/2024
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
  • 10/11/2024
Kadi Brown: Realtor Relief Recovery Efforts
  • 10/10/2024
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
  • 10/10/2024
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
  • 10/11/2024
Student-Created Exhibit From 2024 “Supreme Court And My Hometown” Chattanooga Summer Civics Camp Opens Oct. 24
  • 10/11/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 10/11/2024
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
  • 10/11/2024
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
  • 10/11/2024
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
  • 10/10/2024
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
  • 10/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
  • 10/10/2024
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
  • 10/14/2024
Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway Reopens On Friday
  • 10/11/2024
Nantahala Outddoor Center Returns To Full Operation
  • 10/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Complexity Of Christianity
  • 10/14/2024
Lee University To Hold Missions Week
  • 10/11/2024
Ridgedale Baptist Church Hosts Veterans Appreciation Night Nov. 11
  • 10/10/2024
Wanda Clingan Prater
  • 10/14/2024
Leonard Harvey Brown
  • 10/14/2024
Michael L. “Frandsen” Phoenix
  • 10/13/2024