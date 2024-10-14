Gas Prices Rise 21.6 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 21.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 27.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 18.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon- the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.55 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.09, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.39 while the highest was $8.70, a difference of $6.31 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 per gallon on Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 41.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:October 14, 2023: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)October 14, 2022: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)October 14, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)October 14, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)October 14, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)October 14, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)October 14, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)October 14, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)October 14, 2015: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)October 14, 2014: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $2.74, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72.State of Tennessee- $2.84, up 13.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70.Huntsville- $2.85, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77."The national average price of gasoline has returned to a slight climb over the last week as Iran's attack on Israel has slowly funneled to the gas pump, as expected. For now, while Milton has left a third of all stations in Florida without gas, the storm itself is not impacting prices, and the situation in Florida is expected to improve," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices recently starting to fall again, the rise we saw could end before you know it. And with restoration happening in Florida, we could start to see a decline in gas prices in the weeks ahead, with a good chance of seeing the first sub-$3 per gallon national average since 2021."