Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 21.6 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, October 14, 2024
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 21.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 27.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 18.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon- the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.55 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.09, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.39 while the highest was $8.70, a difference of $6.31 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 per gallon on Monday. The national average is unchanged  from a month ago and stands 41.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
October 14, 2023: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
October 14, 2022: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)
October 14, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)
October 14, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
October 14, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
October 14, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
October 14, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
October 14, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
October 14, 2015: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
October 14, 2014: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.74, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72.
State of Tennessee- $2.84, up 13.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70.
Huntsville- $2.85, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77. 

"The national average price of gasoline has returned to a slight climb over the last week as Iran's attack on Israel has slowly funneled to the gas pump, as expected. For now, while Milton has left a third of all stations in Florida without gas, the storm itself is not impacting prices, and the situation in Florida is expected to improve," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices recently starting to fall again, the rise we saw could end before you know it. And with restoration happening in Florida, we could start to see a decline in gas prices in the weeks ahead, with a good chance of seeing the first sub-$3 per gallon national average since 2021."
Latest Headlines
Gas Prices Rise 21.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 10/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/14/2024
The World Lost A Great Man In The Death Of Bill Flynn
  • Breaking News
  • 10/13/2024
Suspect Brought Back From South Texas To Face 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Cleveland Slaying
Suspect Brought Back From South Texas To Face 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Cleveland Slaying
  • Breaking News
  • 10/13/2024
Lee's Ashleigh Simes Wins ITA Division II Women's Championship
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Men's Tennis Results From ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AUSBERRY, ... more

The World Lost A Great Man In The Death Of Bill Flynn
  • 10/13/2024

I moved to Chattanooga in October 1989 to be project superintendent for construction of the Tennessee Aquarium. For the subsequent 2.5 years I had the pleasure of working with Bill Flynn nearly ... more

John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
  • 10/13/2024

The definition of the American Dream might be defined as John Petros. His Epicurean Restaurant in East Ridge is the result of a lifetime of hard work and, at 90, Mr. Petros admits he can’t do ... more

Breaking News
4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
  • 10/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/13/2024
Rhea County Sheriff's Office Will Not Face Prosecution
  • 10/12/2024
19-Year-Old Arrested After Shot Fired, Assault At Local Football Game
19-Year-Old Arrested After Shot Fired, Assault At Local Football Game
  • 10/12/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/12/2024
Opinion
A Plan For McDonald Farm That Benefits All County Residents
  • 10/13/2024
CARTA's Plan To Raise Fees And Eliminate Free Parking Is Another Blow To Downtown
  • 10/12/2024
Gratitude To ARPA For The Adventure Acres
  • 10/13/2024
McDonald Farm: A Recreational Powerhouse
  • 10/13/2024
Much More Than A Grocery Store For Walden
  • 10/13/2024
Sports
Golf Notebook: Simonsen Among Golfers Chasing Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
Golf Notebook: Simonsen Among Golfers Chasing Dream At PGA Tour Q-School
  • 10/13/2024
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Takes on Qubein Cup Field
  • 10/13/2024
Sampson's 3rd TD Leads Vols In Comeback OT Win Over Florida, 23-17
  • 10/12/2024
#23 Mocs Dominate Furman, 41-10, On The Road For 3rd-Straight Victory
  • 10/12/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Have You Been To Rock City Lately?
Life With Ferris: Have You Been To Rock City Lately?
  • 10/14/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About McDonald Farm And Trees
  • 10/11/2024
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
  • 10/11/2024
Book Review: The Dynamos – The Summer Of 1979
  • 10/12/2024
PHOTOS: 5th Annual Motorcar Festival
PHOTOS: 5th Annual Motorcar Festival
  • 10/12/2024
Entertainment
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
  • 10/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/11/2024
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
  • 10/11/2024
KZ106, The Barn Nursery, And The Barrelhouse Ballroom Host Hurricane Relief Concert To Benefit Wings of Hope
  • 10/11/2024
2 Local Students Among Belmont Students To Perform "Christmas At Belmont: Live From Nashville"
  • 10/10/2024
Opinion
A Plan For McDonald Farm That Benefits All County Residents
  • 10/13/2024
CARTA's Plan To Raise Fees And Eliminate Free Parking Is Another Blow To Downtown
  • 10/12/2024
Gratitude To ARPA For The Adventure Acres
  • 10/13/2024
Dining
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Business
Ocoee Food City Set To Open Oct. 16
  • 10/11/2024
CBL Properties Announces Block Share Repurchase
  • 10/10/2024
$52 Million Multistate Settlement Reached With Marriott For Data Breach Of Starwood Guest Reservation Database
  • 10/9/2024
Real Estate
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
  • 10/11/2024
Kadi Brown: Realtor Relief Recovery Efforts
  • 10/10/2024
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
  • 10/10/2024
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
  • 10/11/2024
Student-Created Exhibit From 2024 “Supreme Court And My Hometown” Chattanooga Summer Civics Camp Opens Oct. 24
  • 10/11/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 10/11/2024
Living Well
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
  • 10/11/2024
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
  • 10/11/2024
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
  • 10/10/2024
Memories
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
  • 10/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
  • 10/10/2024
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Travel
Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway Reopens On Friday
  • 10/11/2024
Nantahala Outddoor Center Returns To Full Operation
  • 10/11/2024
Tweetsie Railroad To Remain Closed For Fall Season As Community Focuses On Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Complexity Of Christianity
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Complexity Of Christianity
  • 10/14/2024
Lee University To Hold Missions Week
  • 10/11/2024
Ridgedale Baptist Church Hosts Veterans Appreciation Night Nov. 11
  • 10/10/2024
Obituaries
Michael L. “Frandsen” Phoenix
Michael L. “Frandsen” Phoenix
  • 10/13/2024
William “Bill” Cecil Kesley, Jr.
William “Bill” Cecil Kesley, Jr.
  • 10/13/2024
Berjees "BJ" Taaj
Berjees "BJ" Taaj
  • 10/13/2024