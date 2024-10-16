Latest Headlines

Judge Rules Pension Board Must Pay Lt. Craig Joel's Pension Benefits; City Appeals

  • Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Chancellor Jeff Atherton has ruled that the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund must pay former Chattanooga Police Lt. Craig Joel pension benefits for his claim of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The city is appealing the decision.

The fund's board had denied the claim, saying that traumatic events cited by Lt. Joel were "within the realm of duties that police officers face and are expected to handle."

The board also said his application for benefits contained "multiple exaggerated, misleading and false statements."

From June 1991 to November 1993, Mr. Joel served as a volunteer firefighter with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department. Around February 1994 he joined the Chattanooga Police Department as a communications clerk before working his way up to lieutenant.

He was placed on administrative leave after it was found that he was intoxicated while in possession of his firearm and a patrol vehicle. Then, on April 19, 2018, he filed for pension benefits citing "cumulative post traumatic psychological disorder."

He listed 12 traumatic events, including responding July 16, 2015, to the Naval Reserve Center, where five military personnel were killed in an active shooter terrorist attack.

Lt. Joel underwent medical evaluations from two different specialists, including one hired by the city and the other by the pension board. Each said he was not able to continue on as an officer.

The board contended that his disability "could have probably been successfully corrected by competent medical treatment had he cooperated with his healthcare providers."

Lt. Joel said he had initially relied on self-medication, alcohol and peer counseling before seeking some help for depression, anxiety and nightmares.

Chancellor Atherton said he found the board's denial was arbitrary or capricious. 

He said, "The record lacks any supporting evidence that would justify or lead a reasonable person to conclude that such an interpretation of the language of the policy is appropriate, or alternatively that the Reserve Center shoot was 'expected.' "

He said pension benefits should be paid retroactively from the date of the denial and going forward.

 

 

Paved 2.2-Mile Bicycle Boulevard In Red Bank Moving Forward
  • 10/16/2024

It has been a long road, but building a Bicycle Boulevard in the city of Red Bank is beginning. The process started in 2021 when the city authorized an application for a TDOT grant to build a ... more

WWTA Receives $24 Million State Clean Water Loan
  • 10/16/2024

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers on Wednesday announced a $24 million loan for the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater ... more

Hullander Says Hamilton County Losing 1,000 Acres A Year Of Farmland
  • 10/16/2024

County Trustee Bill Hullander, who grew up on an Apison farm, told the County Commission on Wednesday that Hamilton County is losing 1,000 acres per year of farmland. He said just 90,000 acres ... more

