Robinson Gets 30-Year Sentence In Slaying Of Jailen Wofford At Gas Station

  • Monday, October 21, 2024
Kendel Robinson
Kendel Robinson
Kendel Robinson, 34, was sentenced on Monday to serve 30 years in state prison for the Sept. 25, 2021, slaying of Jailen Wofford at a gas station.
 
Robinson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. However, prosecutor Andrew Coyle said he was pleading "outside of his range" to the higher sentence.
 
The plea says the sentence is to be served as 100 percent. However, Judge Boyd Patterson said Robinson could earn up to 15 percent credit with good behavior.
 
Robinson told the court he earlier had a 25-year agreement, but it was raised to 30 years two days later.
 
Police initially asked for assistance from community members with identifying and locating Robinson in the murder on the lot of a gas station at 3410 Campbell St.
 
When CPD Officers arrived on scene they found Wofford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting.
The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.
 
Police said the slaying was caught on the Citgo gas station's cameras. Videos show Wofford arriving at the gas station. A moment later the suspect approached the victim's vehicle. The two spoke to each other and the suspect then entered the store. In-store camera footage captured the suspect's description. He was a black male wearing surgical gloves and a surgical mask pulled down below the nose. Police said the suspect had distinctive features including a very distinctive nose.
 
The suspect then returned to the passenger side of the vehicle and fired several rounds into the car, striking the victim.
 
The suspect then fled toward the Battery Heights Apartments. A K9 tracked the suspect into the apartments, but was not able to go past the parking lot. It was learned that the girlfriend of Robinson lives in the apartments.
 
Police reviewed the Facebook records of the victim and located a conversation between him and Robinson just prior to the homicide. Police said, "The two arranged an apparent drug deal." The victim provided Robinson with his phone number and requested that he call him.
 
Phone records showed that immediately after the Facebook exchange that the victim got a call from Robinson's phone.
 
Police said they earlier released photos of the suspect and a number of individuals from the public said it was Kendel Robinson. 
 
Prosecutor Coyle commended the victim's mother, saying she had always shown up at court. The mother initially was going to give a statement at the hearing, but decided not to.
