Over 51,000 have already cast early ballots or voted absentee in this presidential year.

The tally as of the end of Tuesday was 51,723.

The most active early voting site is the election office off Amnicola Highway. Thus far it has served 11,245 voters.

Hixson is the next most popular site at 8,652.

Early voting continues through Thursday of next week.

Election day is Nov. 5.