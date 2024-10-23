Latest Headlines

State Attorney General Says Plan To Release Detained Migrants Into Tennessee Was Foiled

  • Wednesday, October 23, 2024

 Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said following a successful lawsuit by the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was forced to produce previously undisclosed information about the agency’s release of thousands of detained migrants, including dangerous convicted criminals.

The hundreds of pages of documents obtained shed light on federal authorities’ since-abandoned plan to transport potentially thousands of “single adult” immigration detainees into Tennessee, he said.

AG Skrmetti said, "The records show that ICE’s plan to release migrants into this state was derailed by pushback from Tennessee’s governor and U.S. senators and ultimately stopped through successful litigation by the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office and other states. The information further reveals that although ICE abandoned its failed plan for the mass release of detainees into Tennessee, the agency nonetheless released over 7,000 detainees directly from its Louisiana facilities at that time, including more than 30 who were assigned ICE’s highest security-threat level. Released detainees had criminal records, including homicide, sexual assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, armed robbery, kidnapping, smuggling aliens, drug trafficking, burglary, and fraud.

“The federal government’s single most important job is to keep dangerous people out of our country and instead it has let killers and rapists illegally cross our border and walk free on our streets. While the urgent work to fix our broken immigration system continues in Washington, my Office will keep fighting for transparency and accountability.”

He said in December 2022, the Governor’s Office learned that ICE had been coordinating with local immigration-rights groups and Nashville officials to release large numbers of detainees into Tennessee before the anticipated termination of the federal government’s Title 42 public health order. With support from the Governor, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office immediately worked to obtain answers from the federal government. When federal authorities failed to respond to Tennessee’s Freedom of Information Act requests, the Attorney General’s Office filed suit.

As a result of the litigation, ICE searched for and produced hundreds of pages of responsive records that he said revealed the following:

  • Coordination between ICE, Nashville city officials, and a Tennessee immigration nonprofit to arrange for the mass release of detainees into Tennessee

  • ICE originally planned to release thousands of single, adult, non-citizen detainees from its Louisiana detention facilities into Tennessee

  • Data from ICE showing the release from its Louisiana detention facilities of non-citizen detainees with violent criminal records, including murder, rape, and kidnapping

 

You can find the documents from ICE here

Latest Headlines
Highly Focused Vols Looking To Make The Most Of Second Open Week
Highly Focused Vols Looking To Make The Most Of Second Open Week
  • Sports
  • 10/23/2024
Vols Begin 2024-25 At No. 12 In Coaches Poll
Vols Begin 2024-25 At No. 12 In Coaches Poll
  • Sports
  • 10/23/2024
11 Candidates Have Picked Up Thus Far In City Council Race
  • Breaking News
  • 10/23/2024
State Attorney General Says Plan To Release Detained Migrants Into Tennessee Was Foiled
  • Breaking News
  • 10/23/2024
Henderson Seeks Solutions For Frequent Lookout Valley Gridlocks
Henderson Seeks Solutions For Frequent Lookout Valley Gridlocks
  • Breaking News
  • 10/23/2024
Presidential Election Draws Big Hamilton County Voter Turnout
  • Breaking News
  • 10/23/2024
Breaking News
11 Candidates Have Picked Up Thus Far In City Council Race
  • 10/23/2024

Eleven candidates, including three incumbents, have already picked up papers to run in the City Council election next March. Petition pickup began Monday, and the qualifying deadline is Dec. ... more

Presidential Election Draws Big Hamilton County Voter Turnout
  • 10/23/2024

Over 51,000 have already cast early ballots or voted absentee in this presidential year. The tally as of the end of Tuesday was 51,723. The most active early voting site is the election ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/23/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Breaking News
Fire, Police Chiefs Urge Expanding Residency Requirement
  • 10/22/2024
Detective Says Teen Scoped Out Dodson Avenue House Before Shots Rang Out
  • 10/22/2024
Holland Gets 21-Year Sentence For Murder At Homeless Camp
Holland Gets 21-Year Sentence For Murder At Homeless Camp
  • 10/22/2024
Red Bank Spending Plan Does Not Get Certificate Of Excellence Due To Department Overspending And ARP Funds Concerns
  • 10/22/2024
Dr. Robertson Says Moving CCA To Gateway Is Too Expensive; Recommends Moving Ahead On Tech School Use
  • 10/22/2024
Opinion
2 Concerns From A Red Bank Commissioner
  • 10/22/2024
Your Property Tax Bill: A Wake-Up Call For Walker County
  • 10/21/2024
Michele Reneau Will Represent Us Well
  • 10/23/2024
The British Are Coming
  • 10/23/2024
Rep. Greg Martin Is Providing Security And Support To Special Needs Students
  • 10/23/2024
Sports
Randy Smith: Bama Close, But No Cigar
Randy Smith: Bama Close, But No Cigar
  • 10/21/2024
Vols Begin 2024-25 At No. 12 In Coaches Poll
Vols Begin 2024-25 At No. 12 In Coaches Poll
  • 10/23/2024
Highly Focused Vols Looking To Make The Most Of Second Open Week
Highly Focused Vols Looking To Make The Most Of Second Open Week
  • 10/23/2024
UTC's Redman Named TSWA Player Of The Week
  • 10/22/2024
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays Collect SEC Weekly Honors
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays Collect SEC Weekly Honors
  • 10/22/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Launches OVERTURE: Young Professionals Group
  • 10/22/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - It’s Not How It Looks
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - It’s Not How It Looks
  • 10/23/2024
Historic Downtown Dayton Hosts Holiday Stroll Nov. 14
  • 10/22/2024
Frazier Avenue Memorial Service Will Be Nov. 16
  • 10/22/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of Critically Endangered Primates And Opens Naming Contest
  • 10/22/2024
Entertainment
Sister Hazel To Play At Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Nov. 8
  • 10/22/2024
Colton Dixon Brings His UP+UP Tour To Chattanooga
Colton Dixon Brings His UP+UP Tour To Chattanooga
  • 10/21/2024
Best Of Grizzard - McDonald's New Big Mac
Best Of Grizzard - McDonald's New Big Mac
  • 10/22/2024
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Fall Concert Sunday
  • 10/23/2024
Drew And Ellie Holcomb To Headline Memorial Auditorium Feb. 8
Drew And Ellie Holcomb To Headline Memorial Auditorium Feb. 8
  • 10/21/2024
Opinion
2 Concerns From A Red Bank Commissioner
  • 10/22/2024
Your Property Tax Bill: A Wake-Up Call For Walker County
  • 10/21/2024
Michele Reneau Will Represent Us Well
  • 10/23/2024
Dining
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
City Once Again Has A Chattanooga Brewing Company; Drury Hotel On Shallowford To Have Restaurant/Bar
  • 10/18/2024
Brian Joyce Getting Back In The Bar Business
  • 10/18/2024
Business
New York City Service From Chattanooga Airport Is Proving Popular
  • 10/23/2024
Over 900 Households Get Help From Home Uplift Energy Saving Program
  • 10/22/2024
Katie Meaney Wright Returns Home To Launch Fine Jewelry Design Shop
Katie Meaney Wright Returns Home To Launch Fine Jewelry Design Shop
  • 10/22/2024
Real Estate
Mixed-Use Development Planned On East Chattanooga's Glass Street
  • 10/17/2024
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
  • 10/17/2024
Kadi Brown: September Residential Market Stats
  • 10/17/2024
Student Scene
Alex Oldham – TN History Teacher of the Year
Alex Oldham – TN History Teacher of the Year
  • 10/23/2024
Chattanooga State Fosters Student Creativity, Growth With Debut Of Denise Heinly Art Center
  • 10/22/2024
NSF Funding Accelerates UTC’s QISE Program
NSF Funding Accelerates UTC’s QISE Program
  • 10/22/2024
Living Well
BASIC Of Tennessee Donates To MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
BASIC Of Tennessee Donates To MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
  • 10/23/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation Hosts Pickleball For A Purpose Tournament To Raise Funds
  • 10/23/2024
Arts At Erlanger Now Accepting Entries For “Local Inspiration” Gallery
  • 10/22/2024
Memories
161st Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated Nov. 23-25
  • 10/22/2024
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Awarded Capital Maintenance And Improvements Grant From Tennessee State Museum
  • 10/22/2024
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s Strong Connection To Coca-Cola Bottling Over 125 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s Strong Connection To Coca-Cola Bottling Over 125 Years, Part 1
  • 10/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
TWRA Issues Boating Safety Advisory For Douglas Lake
  • 10/21/2024
Section Of Franklin State Forest Closed Due To Threat Of "Spiking"
  • 10/17/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Church
Apostle E. Jonathan Thomas Jr. To Be Affirmed In Apostolic Service At World Restoration Center Church
  • 10/22/2024
Latrice Currie Leslie To Keynote Leadership Symposium Hosted By Scenic City Women's Network
Latrice Currie Leslie To Keynote Leadership Symposium Hosted By Scenic City Women's Network
  • 10/21/2024
New Holy Temple Church Of God In Christ Hosts Community Outreach Expo
  • 10/22/2024
Obituaries
Brenda Carolyn Brown Fleming
Brenda Carolyn Brown Fleming
  • 10/23/2024
Jacob Edward “Bubba” Miller
Jacob Edward “Bubba” Miller
  • 10/23/2024
Carol Reber Brooks
Carol Reber Brooks
  • 10/23/2024