2 In Serious Condition After Stabbing At Dalton Store On Friday Afternoon

  • Friday, October 25, 2024

Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a man stabbed a woman at a Dalton store on Friday afternoon.

The suspect then turned the knife on himself after being stopped by a Dalton Police Department officer.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Terry Lee Chamlee of 135 Dawn Dr., Calhoun, Ga.

The stabbing happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the Rose’s discount store at 1205 Glenwood Ave. in Dalton. Preliminary information indicates that the suspect and victim were known to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim inside the store multiple times before running out of the store.

Police said the suspect attempted to get away from the scene on foot but was confronted in the parking lot next to the Kroger gas station by a Dalton Police Department officer. Instead of surrendering, the suspect began to stab himself in the chest. The suspect fell and was taken into custody. He was then transported from the scene by ambulance.

The victim was also taken from the scene by ambulance.

This incident is still being investigated. At this time the condition of the victim and suspect are unknown.

