3 Convicted And Given Life In Prison For 2021 Ft. Oglethorpe Murder

  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Keishann Rowe, 21, Keonte Ragland, 20, and Deonna Ragland, 19, were convicted on Sept. 27 by a Catoosa County jury for the 2021 murder of Jaylon Eberhardt, a 19-year-old man from Ft. Oglethorpe.

The evidence presented over the course of a week-long trial showed that in the weeks preceding Mr. Eberhardt’s murder, Ragland had a series of minor disagreements with Mr. Eberhardt, which culminated in a physical altercation between the two men. 

On the afternoon of Sept. 23, 2021, Ragland, his sister, Ms.
Ragland, and their two friends, Rowe and Malachi Housley were socializing and smoking marijuana at the Ragland residence in the Catoosa Gardens Apartments. While at the apartment, they observed Mr. Eberhardt walking through the complex and perceived his presence in the complex as a sign of disrespect to the Raglands.

The Ragland siblings, along with Rowe and Housley then conspired to lure Mr. Eberhardt back to the Catoosa Gardens Apartments on the evening of Sept. 23, 2021 and murder him. 

Ms. Ragland, 16 years old at the time of the murder, sent Mr. Eberhardt messages over SnapChat and agreed to meet him outside at the playground of the Catoosa Gardens Apartments. Mr. Eberhardt began walking from his residence at the Oglethorpe Ridge Apartments to the Catoosa Gardens Apartments, believing he would be meeting Ms. Ragland at the playground. Unbeknownst to Mr. Eberhardt, Ms. Ragland had directed Rowe and Housley to intercept Mr. Eberhardt and kill him. While sending messages to Mr. Eberhardt encouraging him to come visit her, Deonna Ragland was simultaneously sending messages to Rowe and Housley, communicating Mr. Eberhardt’s exact whereabouts so that Rowe and Housley could ambush and murder him.

When Mr. Eberhardt arrived at the playground, Ms. Ragland informed him she would not be coming out to meet him, and he began walking back home. Ms. Ragland then informed Rowe and Housley that Mr. Eberhardt was leaving the playground, and they silently followed him through the woods back to the Oglethorpe Ridge Apartments. Just as Mr. Eberhardt was about to enter the Oglethorpe Ridge complex, Housley shot him in the back and leg. Housley and Rowe fled the scene and ditched the gun in a grassy area near the apartment complex. Mr. Eberhardt, after being shot through the back, attempted to run back to his residence. He yelled, “Help me; they shot me!” shortly before collapsing on the doorstep of a Catoosa County law enforcement officer, where Mr. Eberhardt died.

Shortly after his murder, family members of Mr. Eberhardt informed law enforcement that he had been communicating with Ms. Ragland before his death. Law enforcement officers interviewed Ms. Ragland and  Ragland in the hours after Mr. Eberhardt’s murder, and they denied any knowledge of his murder. During the interview, Ms. Ragland expressed dismay upon being notified that Mr. Eberhardt had died. The day after Mr. Eberhardt’s murder, law enforcement officers located Ms. Rowe and Housley in the grassy area where the gun used to murder Mr. Eberhardt had been discarded. Officers located incriminating text messages on their phones, implicating the Raglands as well, which detailed the plot to murder Mr. Eberhardt. Shortly thereafter, Housley confessed to his role in the murder.

Housley entered a guilty plea to felony murder and aggravated assault for his role in Mr. Eberhardt’s murder in June 2023 and was sentenced to serve life in prison.

Rowe, Ragland and Ms. Ragland were convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault after a week-long trial, commencing Sept. 23, exactly three years to the day after Mr. Eberhardt’s murder. 

Officials said, "At trial, the jurors had the opportunity to view dozens of text messages, social media messages and digital evidence, which put on display, in black-and-white, the cold, callous and calculating nature of the defendants’ plot to murder Mr. Eberhardt."

After a sentencing hearing on Oct. 24, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson sentenced Rowe, Ragland and Ms. Ragland to serve a life sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The case was investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Steve Rogers, Jr. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Deanna Reisman and Zachary Trippe.
The East Ridge City Council has given City Attorney Mark Litchford approval to move forward with a settlement agreement relative to a lawsuit against the city. Two years ago, the East Ridge Housing ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AMREIN, ... more

Dashcam video was played in General Sessions Court in which a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy involved in a chase calmly told of having multiple shots fired at him. Deputy Jake Thomas said ... more

