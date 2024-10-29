3 Given Life In Prison For 2021 Fort Oglethorpe Murder

Deonna Ragland Keonte Ragland Keishann Rowe Previous Next

Keishann Rowe, 21, Keonte Ragland, 20, and Deonna Ragland, 19, have been convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the 2021 murder of 19-year-old Jaylon Eberhardt of Fort Oglethorpe. They were each sentenced to serve life in prison.



Prosecutors said the evidence presented over the course of a week-long trial showed that in the weeks preceding Jaylon Eberhardt’s murder, Ragland had a series of minor disagreements with him, which culminated in a physical altercation between the two.



On the afternoon of Sept. 23, 2021, Ragland, his sister, and their two friends, Rowe and Malachi Housley were socializing and smoking marijuana at the Ragland residence in the Catoosa Gardens Apartments, it was stated. While at the apartment, they observed Jaylon Eberhardt walking through the complex "and perceived his presence in the complex as a sign of disrespect to the Raglands."



The Ragland siblings, along with Rowe and Housley then conspired to lure Mr. Eberhardt back to the Catoosa Gardens Apartments on the evening of Sept. 23, 2021, and murder him, prosecutors said.



Ms. Ragland, 16 years old at the time of the murder, sent Mr. Eberhardt messages over SnapChat and agreed to meet him outside at the playground of the Catoosa Gardens Apartments. Mr. Eberhardt began walking from his residence at the Oglethorpe Ridge Apartments to the Catoosa Gardens Apartments, believing he would be meeting Ms. Ragland at the playground. Unbeknownst to Mr. Eberhardt, Ms. Ragland had directed Rowe and Housley to intercept Mr. Eberhardt and kill him, prosecutors said.

While sending messages to Mr. Eberhardt encouraging him to come visit her, Deonna Ragland was simultaneously sending messages to Rowe and Housley, communicating Mr. Eberhardt’s exact whereabouts so that Rowe and Housley could ambush and murder him, the state said.



When Mr. Eberhardt arrived at the playground, Ms. Ragland informed him she would not be coming out to meet him, and he began walking back home. Ms. Ragland then informed Rowe and Housley that Mr. Eberhardt was leaving the playground, and they silently followed him through the woods back to the Oglethorpe Ridge Apartments. Just as Mr. Eberhardt was about to enter the Oglethorpe Ridge complex, Housley shot him in the back and leg. Housley and Rowe fled the scene and ditched the gun in a grassy area near the apartment complex.

Mr. Eberhardt, after being shot through the back, attempted to run back to his residence. He yelled, “Help me; they shot me” shortly before collapsing on the doorstep of a Catoosa County law enforcement officer, where he died.



Shortly after his murder, family members of Mr. Eberhardt informed law enforcement that he had been communicating with Ms. Ragland before his death. Law enforcement officers interviewed the Raglands in the hours after Mr. Eberhardt’s murder, and they denied any knowledge of his murder. During the interview, Ms. Ragland expressed dismay upon being notified that Mr. Eberhardt had died.

Prosecutors said the day after Mr. Eberhardt’s murder, law enforcement officers located Ms. Rowe and Housley in the grassy area where the gun used to murder Mr. Eberhardt had been discarded. Officers located incriminating text messages on their phones, implicating the Raglands as well, which detailed the plot to murder Mr. Eberhardt. Shortly thereafter, Housley confessed to his role in the murder.



Housley entered a guilty plea to felony murder and aggravated assault for his role in Mr. Eberhardt’s murder and was sentenced to serve life in prison.



Rowe, Ragland and Ms. Ragland were convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault after a week-long trial, commencing Sept. 23, exactly three years to the day after Mr. Eberhardt’s murder.



Prosecutors said, "At trial, the jurors had the opportunity to view dozens of text messages, social media messages and digital evidence, which put on display, in black-and-white, the cold, callous and calculating nature of the defendants’ plot to murder Mr. Eberhardt."



After a sentencing hearing on Oct. 24, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson sentenced Rowe, Ragland and Ms. Ragland to serve a life sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections.



The case was investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Steve Rogers, Jr. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Deanna Reisman and Zachary Trippe.