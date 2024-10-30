Latest Headlines

County Mayor Proposes Paid Parental Leave Policy For County Employees

  • Wednesday, October 30, 2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday proposed to commissioners a new paid parental leave policy for Hamilton County Government employees, offering eight weeks of paid maternity leave and two weeks of paid paternity leave following the birth, adoption, or foster placement of a child.

“Providing paid maternity and paternity leave for county employees demonstrates our commitment to supporting families and fostering a healthier work-life balance,” said County Mayor Wamp. “As a father of five, I know first-hand how crucial those first several weeks are for parents to bond with their newborn, and employers have a responsibility to provide young families with this important time.”

To qualify for full maternity or paternity leave, employees must be full-time with regular status, have been employed with Hamilton County General Government for a minimum of 12 consecutive months, and have worked at least 1,250 hours in the 12 months prior to the start of their leave.

Employees who do not qualify for full maternity or paternity leave may still be eligible for partial leave if they have worked full-time for at least six consecutive months and have logged a minimum of 625 hours in that period. The partial leave policy provides four weeks of paid maternity leave and one week of paid paternity leave.

Announced by County Mayor Wamp earlier this year, the new Hamilton County Center for Thriving Families "will act as a community hub for family resources, aligning with the new paid parental leave benefit to support new families," it was stated.

“Hamilton County leadership is turning its attention to supporting young families to ensure children grow up in environments that foster resilience and promote long-term health,” said Jami Gutierrez, coordinator of the Center for Thriving Families. “One of the most essential components of that vision is establishing a secure attachment during infancy. We are grateful to County Mayor Wamp for prioritizing a paid maternity/paternity leave policy, demonstrating his commitment to young families in our community, beginning with the county's employees.”

Both policies will run concurrently with Family and Medical Leave Act leave, as applicable.

The Hamilton County Commission will vote on implementing the new parental leave policy during their meeting next Wednesday.


